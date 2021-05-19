Hi Sun Fintech Global Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Redefining Banking in SEA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 May 2021 – Hi Sun Fintech Global (HSG), a dynamic provider of IT banking solutions in Asia, today celebrated its one-year anniversary of establishment as a subsidiary of Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited in Hong Kong. During the past year, the company has supported their partners and clients through business expansion efforts by providing and supporting seamless implementation of banking operations and systems. With a new headquarter office in Shenzhen Futian District, HSG has taken a strategic move to pave the way for opportunities in overseas markets.





Out of many rewarding milestones in the past year, one of the highlights has been receiving the 2020 APN Industry Cloud Applications Partner – Finance Sector award in AWS Partner Summit Greater China. APN Partners are recognised for their leadership in driving innovation, collaboration, and specialisation. The company has also actively participated in major global events to showcase its diverse range of offerings. Some of the events include Africa FinTech Summit, Hong Kong FinTech Week, Singapore FinTech Festival, and the Asian Financial Forum.





Bridging the gap for wealth management and consumers

The global pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital and tech trends. Digitalisation has become a lifeline for many traditional businesses to stay afloat in a volatile market. Using a myriad of solutions, HSG empowers digital transformation in what was once known as a highly conservative industry. Client profiles range from established banks, virtual banks and fintech companies. With a scalable model and a customer-centric mindset, HSG has made it possible for players in the industry to gain a competitive edge through open source technology.





The SOA-based Hi Sun Banking Suite (HBS) acting as the complete banking infrastructure to keep up with fintech trends and foster productivity. Offerings include: Core Banking, E-Banking, Customer 360, Payment, Loan and Banking-Engine. Leveraging on its ease of customisation and a versatile “plug-&-play approach”, HSG can tailor their offerings to fit into existing and unique systems to ultimately meet the needs of the consumer market.





Driving necessary digital innovation in the financial industry

Since establishing in March 2020, HSG has had several rewarding aspects. Major key wins include kicking off two projects – with Oriental Bank PLC and APD Bank to popularise digital banking in Cambodia. To further ramp up digital financial servicing, HSG completed Phase 1 of core bank implementation with EAI Bank, a boutique investment bank in Malaysia. Diving into Phase 2, this partnership will work on mobile banking development to bring accessibility, especially to the underbanked demographic in the country. Other great achievements include a successful launch of the first and second virtual bank in Hong Kong. Besides its focus market in Southeast Asia, HSG also partnered with CBI Money to expand in Europe, and carried out projects in Puerto Rico and Vanuatu.





The journey ahead

The successful implementation of HSG solutions in Southeast Asia and Greater China can also be attributed to an accumulation of over 23 years of banking domain expertise in banking software design and development, a flexible deployment approach and a dedication to bringing true value to customers.





“Moving forward, HSG will continue to deliver effective IT solutions through innovation and a customer-first approach. Our goal is ultimately to equip institutions with the banking infrastructure needed to survive in the current digital landscape. At HSG, empowering businesses through expansion and development is critical to our success,” said Terry Liang, CEO of HSG.

