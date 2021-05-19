TECNO Joins Android 12 Beta Program on its latest smartphone TECNO CAMON 17

As part of the expanded global Pathways to

Progress initiative, Citi and the Citi Foundation to collectively invest US$35

million in philanthropic contributions and grants to improve the employability

of youth from low-income and underserved communities in Asia by 2023

Citi Asia Pacific to offer 6,000 jobs and 60,000

job-skills training opportunities for youth over the next three years

Young people to continue to be positioned front and center in tackling

most pressing challenges in Asia and accelerating progress towards the United Nations’

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Citi Asia Pacific and the Citi

Foundation today announced a collective commitment of US$35 million in philanthropic investments

to advance economic opportunities and employability for youth from low-income

and underserved communities in the region by 2023. In addition, the bank will offer 6,000 jobs

and 60,000 job skills training opportunities for young people at Citi Asia over

the next three years.

The regional

commitments are part of Citi’s expanded global Pathways to Progress initiative. This initiative is designed to equip young people with the

skills and confidence to improve their employment and entrepreneurship

opportunities and make a positive impact in their lives and their communities

in rapidly

changing economies.

The increased

commitment is in response to the impact of COVID-19 on youth employment in the

region. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Asia Pacific

is home to more than half of the world’s youth population, with 700 million

youth aged 15 to 24 years. While they represent 20 per cent of the total

working-age population, this youth segment accounts for almost half of the Asia

Pacific’s jobless. The pandemic and resulting economic crisis has further

challenged this issue. Projections through the end of 2020 in 13 countries show

sizable jumps, with youth unemployment rates doubling the 2019 rate in some

cases.[1]

“Communities in Asia Pacific are facing a youth

unemployment crisis, especially among low-income and underserved groups, due to

the impact of COVID-19. The expanded Pathways to Progress initiative underlines

our effort to tackle this urgent issue by equipping and empowering young people

with skills to improve their employment outcomes. Young people are key to Asia

Pacific’s COVID-19 recovery and this investment will help them advance their

economic opportunities and support inclusive growth in the region,” said Peter

Babej, Citi’s Asia Pacific CEO.

On its employment and

training, Citi has committed to over the next three years to offer 6,000

jobs and 60,000 skills training opportunities across Citi’s retail and

institutional businesses in Asia Pacific through its summer internship program,

full-time analyst and associate roles, on-campus programs and opportunities

with Citi® University Partnerships in Innovation & Discovery

(CUPID) Program.

The CUPID program engages diverse students on a range of innovation

projects across the company. To provide students

the opportunity to experience banking despite the pandemic, Citi Asia Pacific

launched a first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality Intern Experience program, open

for enrolment to students around the world.

The program offers ‘lifelike’ on-the-job tasks and skills training

relevant to an analyst role across three different businesses at Citi – Banking,

Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA), Markets and Securities Services, and

Consumer Banking.

Citi Foundation grant investments

will focus on programs that serve low-income and underserved communities who have been disproportionately

impacted by COVID-19, including young women at risk, migrant youth, minorities and youth

with disabilities.

In

addition, Pathways to Progress programming on youth leadership and innovation will be strengthened, to recognize the

role youth can play in enabling progress and finding solutions for the most

pressing challenges faced by society.

In Asia Pacific, examples of Pathways to Progress programming

funded in 2020 include:

Youth

Co:Lab, a project co-created by Citi Foundation and the United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP), to continue bringing governments and stakeholders

together to support young social entrepreneurs in starting and growing

businesses that accelerate achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable

Development Goals in more than 25 countries and territories across the region

demand-driven future skills training to 200,000 low-income youth and providing

at least 70% of them with employment across India’s growth industries

supported by Citi through Hong Kong Council of Social Services and Kyung Hee

University in South Korea to provide university students the opportunity to

gain work experiences at nonprofit organizations

with AIME in Australia to help Indigenous high school youth further their

education or transition to job training and employment

with the Philippine Business for Education through First Future, which unlocks

the first careers of K to 12 graduates by connecting education to concrete

economic opportunities

Foundation partnership with UCEP Bangladesh to ensure decent employment of

underprivileged women by providing demand-driven skills training, nationally

recognized certification and job placement support

Foundation partnership with The Garden of Hope Foundation in Taiwan to help

teenage girls who have experienced domestic violence or exploitation to explore

future employment opportunities and professional interests

Foundation partnership with UNESCO in Indonesia to build an enabling ecosystem

and contribute to sustainable livelihoods for young entrepreneurs in creative

industries living in and around Indonesia’s heritage sites

Since 1999, the Citi

Foundation, has been actively engaged across Asia Pacific, investing over $280

million in grant funds. In Pathways to

Progress: Insights from Six Years of Programming, the Citi

Foundation summarizes the learnings

and insights gathered that have helped inform the programming and evolution of

this initiative.

Pathways to Progress also engages thousands of Citi employee volunteers,

who lend their time and talent to serve as mentors, coaches and role models to

many young people.

