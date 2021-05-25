With 3,500 Visitors Registered Already, Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting®, Unveils Its Programme!

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 May 2021 –





Launching Millésimes Alsace DigiTasting®, the first online trade show with real-life tastings organised by cross-industry experts, is a bold and innovative move by the French region of Alsace.





With the show only a few days away, the CIVA (Interprofessional Wine Board of Alsace) has published some preliminary statistics. And it’s a real success! CIVA also unveiled the programme of talks to take place during the show.





A record number of registrations!

Driven by the dynamism of Alsatian vineyards, the Millésimes Alsace Show will adopt an entirely new format this year by bringing together the physical and digital worlds. Participants will be able to enjoy the wines from the comfort of their own home. The tastings will be guided remotely by the producers’ live commentaries. This new format has been devised on an international scale and marks a page-turning moment for any vineyard and its PDO wines.





The show was an immediate success, right from the registration stage. After a week, the fair had already attracted more than 900 business visitors, topping its 2018 edition. To date, more than 3,500 visitors have already registered, with plenty more to come. Many French professionals have already registered, but the show seems to be even more successful beyond France’s borders. International visitors currently account for 70% of attendees and are from all over the world (almost 50 countries!) The top 5 most represented export markets are the UK, USA, Italy, Taiwan, and Canada. The news of the launch generated much excitement in Asia and throughout North America, as well as across Europe from west to east.





The attendees will be able to interact with any of the 100 exhibiting wineries via an integrated appointment booking system and video platform.

A series of talks designed for professionals!

In response to the expectations of industry professionals, the show will feature a series of three presentations, as part of its ‘interface of ingenuity and popularity’ (Carrefour des tendances) to provide the participants with more in-depth knowledge of Alsace’s vineyards. International speakers and Alsatian producers will host these talks:

– ‘New consumer trends: seize opportunities with Alsace wines’

– ‘Protecting people and nature: more than a trend, it’s a priority for Alsace.’

– ‘Alsace, an open-air showcase of all the soil types in the world.’





These presentations will be available in French, English, and Japanese and are for official participants only.





http://www.millesimes-alsace.com/





