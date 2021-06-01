AXA becomes the first insurer to offer VHIS product on HKTVmall

Customers can enjoy protection anytime, anywhere with premium discount up to 14.5%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 June 2021 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) today announced the new partnership with HKTVmall, the 24-hour online shopping mall operated by Hong Kong Television Network Company Limited (“HKTV”) to offer AXA WiseGuard Medical Insurance Plan (“AXA WiseGuard”) on its platform. AXA WiseGuard is the first Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) product available on HKTVmall, providing customers with easy access to health protection on HKTVmall website or mobile app anytime and anywhere in Hong Kong.





Under this new partnership, customers can enjoy 10% discount[1] for purchasing AXA WiseGuard on HKTVmall. HKTVmall VIP members are entitled to an extra 5% HKTV Mall Dollar Rebate on Thursdays, enjoying up to 14.5% off in total. With a monthly premium as low as HKD98.3[2], customers can enjoy comprehensive protection under VHIS Standard Plan with no lifetime benefit limit at fingertips.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We are delighted to be the first insurer to partner with HKTVmall to offer health protection on the largest online shopping platform in Hong Kong. Under COVID, health protection has become a heightened need of many people, and through this partnership we have made it more accessible to the community. Our VHIS products have proven their popularity, accounting for 85% of our total health product sales. We will co-create and enhance our digital ecosystem to cater to the needs of the digitally-savvy consumers together with HKTVmall.”

Ricky Wong, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Television Network Limited, said, “HKTVmall is the largest eCommerce platform in Hong Kong with over 500,000 product choices, and we have served over 1.1 million unique customers in 2020. Like AXA, HKTVmall aims to complete a digital ecosystem by offering a comprehensive range of products to support Hong Kong people’s diverse needs. We understand that health protection is an essential part of life, especially during the pandemic. We are very pleased to collaborate with AXA to offer such timely protection to Hong Kong people, safeguarding everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

For details of the product, including terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure and policy provision.





[1] Terms and conditions apply. [2] Calculation based on the annual premium of “AXA WiseGuard Medical Insurance Plan” for a 10-year-old boy, with 10% off discount & extra 5% Mall Dollar rebate offered by HKTVmall.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau