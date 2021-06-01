Samsung Introduces 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series and Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™ for Smarter, Enhanced Living Experiences

New lifestyle appliances provide personalised and connected home experiences underpinned by Samsung’s innovative technologies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2021 – Samsung Electronics Singapore is bringing to market its latest range of refrigerators and robot vacuum cleaners to enhance homeowners’ live-in experience. This includes the latest 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series, as well as the Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™.

Consumers can look forward to flexible storage options and enhanced freshness delivered right from the 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series with the signature FlexZone™1. In addition, consumers can enjoy new features such as the brand-new Beverage Center™2 and Dual Auto Ice Maker features2 for access to refreshing cold water. The Jet Bot+ will bring about a smarter, more effortless, and efficient cleaning experience with the Clean Station™offering an automated dust disposal solution, precise LiDAR sensor technology, and Wi-Fi Smart Control.

“As consumers spend more time at home, they are also seeking to enhance their live-in experiences with technology. Our new 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series and Jet Bot+ robot vacuum are packed with innovative and smart features that offer conveniences along with reliable performance. And for homeowners who are particular about how their appliances can be part of an overall design story for their living spaces, both products have a modern and clean aesthetic that blends perfectly into any home,” said Jacqueline Toh, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Room to Indulge Your Food: Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series





The new Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series is the brand’s premium range that is Made in Korea

The Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series includes four models in both Stainless Steel and Classic Matte Black variants. They come equipped with features that are designed to meet the different lifestyle and eating habits of families, including quick and easy access to refreshingly cold water, as well as ensuring food items stay fresh, last longer and taste their best.

Beverage Center™2

The new Beverage Center™ can be found inside the upper-left door of the refrigerator. It consists of the In-Door Water Dispenser and an AutoFill Water Pitcher to provide consumers with two different ways to obtain hygienic, filtered cold water anytime.



Consumers can have quick access to cold water via the In-door Water Dispenser, kept inside the refrigerator with lesser exposure to air to reduce contamination. It also features a stainless-steel nozzle that is detachable for easy washing.



For consumers seeking a refreshingly chilled and naturally flavoured drink straight from the refrigerator, the BPA3– free 1.4L AutoFill Water Pitcher automatically fills up with purified water, and can be infused4 with your choice of fruits and herbs.

Dual Auto Ice Maker2

The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes regular cubed ice and Ice Bites™ in two separate ice makers to suit different preferences for cold beverages. Ice Bites™ are smaller and can chill drinks much faster—great for families with children. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes up to 2.8kg of ice a day and has a large storage capacity of up to 3.1kg5.



Superior Cooling Performance

Keep food fresher for longer and preserve its natural flavour and taste with enhanced cooling features. A Triple Cooling system independently supplies cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odours from mixing.

Precise Cooling also minimises any temperature fluctuation to just ±0.5°C to preserve the quality and texture of fresh food and prevent the effects of freezer burn. Food is kept fresh, even if the fridge door is opened frequently.



And with Metal Cooling, the fridge’s metal plate in the rear wall helps maintain the optimal internal temperature and prevents the loss of cool air whenever the door is opened.

Custom-Fit to Your Lifestyle

The new 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series represents Samsung’s continuous commitment to pioneering new innovations, helping consumers achieve the lifestyles that they desire through flexible, personalised offerings, including:





Flexible Interior Storage1

Interior customisation is available thanks to its flexible shelving and drawer configuration which helps keep different foods fresh by creating optimal conditions.



Samsung’s signature FlexZone™, an independently controlled compartment that can effortlessly convert from a fridge to a freezer, provides users more customised food management options to accommodate different families’ eating habits. With this feature, users can store a wide range of items based on five pre-set temperature modes: Freeze, Soft Freeze, Meat/Fish, Fruits/Veggies, and Beverage.



The 4-Door Flex is also equipped with a temperature-adjustable Flex Crisper™ drawer, which is perfect for maintaining the freshness of fresh produce such as meat and fish, along with a Crisper+™ drawer which ensures fruits and vegetables retain moisture.

Family Hub™: Perfect addition to today’s connected kitchen

The 4-Door Flex Family Hub™6 delivers a wide range of intelligent new features that provide a more personalised and interactive experience for everyone in the family.



For a start, it features an intuitive 21.5-inch touchscreen that allows families to stay connected and entertained. Besides having the Family Board feature for users to share notes, photos, and videos with their family members, they can also enjoy endless entertainment straight from the kitchen by mirroring their smartphone7 and TV8 with SmartView or via entertainment apps9 .



Consumers can get recommendations on family meals with the Meal Planner app, as well as manage their fridge inventory more effectively via the View Inside feature which lets users peek into what is in their fridge remotely via their smartphones10. Additionally, the Smart Recipes app provides instant access to many delicious recipes with simple instructions. The fridge can also generate a shopping list for any missing ingredients that can be synced to users’ smartphones10 for easy access when they are out shopping.



The Family HubTM also serves as a command centre for all your smart devices at home. With the SmartThings app11, users can manage all compatible smart devices12, such as washing machines and robot vacuum cleaners right from the Family HubTM screen.

Timeless Design

The new 4-Door Flex refrigerators’ classic and timeless aesthetics will fit right into your designer kitchen, as it will into your family’s needs.

The fridge blends effortlessly into existing kitchen designs with its seamless built-in layout, with the thoughtfully hidden water dispenser and minimalist style. It features Samsung’s signature flat door design and recessed handles that are treated with an antimicrobial coating that protects it from degradation by microorganisms13. The metallic finish is also fingerprint resistant.

For those who prefer a little pizzazz in the kitchen, the 4-Door Flex Family Hub™ can also display curated digital artworks, or offer other screen views to harmonise the refrigerator with the kitchen décor.

All in all, the Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series is a great addition for households seeking a smart refrigerator that is custom-fit for their lifestyle needs.

The Complete Home Hygiene Solution: Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™





The new Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart, effective, and offers added convenience with Clean Station™

For homeowners looking to make home maintenance quicker and easier, the Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™ brings a truly automated cleaning experience from start to finish.

Clean Station™: The Perfect Automated and Complete Cleaning Companion

Consumers who prefer a more hygienic and fuss-free cleaning solution can look forward to the Jet Bot+ as it is equipped with Clean Station™ that serves both as a charging dock and an automated dust disposal solution. Sit back, relax and let the Jet Bot automatically do all the cleaning and subsequent return to its own Clean Station™ to empty all dust14 and dirt into a 2.5L dust bag15 which lasts for up to 3 months16. Additionally, Clean Station™ is fitted with a Multi-layered Filtration System that traps 99.999% of fine dust17 for better hygiene without dust escaping back into the air.





Precise Navigation, Accurate Mapping with LiDAR sensor technology

The new Jet Bot comes equipped with a high-precision LiDAR Sensor, to clean your home more efficiently and thoroughly as it can accurately optimise its cleaning path by repeatedly scanning the room to gather distance information18. With precise mapping, the Jet Bot easily navigates underneath or around furniture, tight corners, and even lowly-lit spaces for an efficient and thorough clean19. It can also recognise individual rooms and automatically divide them into separate areas for cleaning.

Upgraded Wi-Fi® Smart Control 20

With the SmartThings app21, users can stay in control and monitor their Jet Bot even when it is out of sight:





Select and Go

The Jet Bot’s ability to recognise rooms and layouts allows users to choose and even remotely schedule it to clean selected rooms or areas to maximise efficiency and save time.

No-go Zone

Users can mark out no-go zones on their home’s virtual map to stop the Jet Bot from entering specific rooms or areas. There is no need for physical barriers.

Live Cleaning Report

Users can easily check on their Jet Bot’s current location or cleaning progress in real-time, allowing them complete visibility and control to issue any new cleaning commands remotely.

Powerful, Efficient and Hygienic Cleaning with Fewer Tangles

The Jet Bot comes well-equipped with tools that enable a fast and efficient cleaning process for all kinds of surfaces:

High-Efficiency Brush with Self-Cleaning Grinder

The Jet Bot is fitted with a High-Efficiency Brush that is made of soft woven textiles and anti-static threads that can reach deep into crevices to effectively remove fine dust and dirt on any types of floor including carpets and hard floors.



The built-in Self-Cleaning Grinder also helps to break down hairs and pet fur into smaller particles to prevent dreadful tangles around the brush.

Intelligent Power Control

The Jet Bot is designed to be able to detect types of surfaces and amount of dust on them, to provide the optimum suction power to ensure a deeper clean when required.



Hygiene Matters with Easy-to-Remove, Fully Washable Dustbin

Maintaining the Jet Bot is simple and more hygienic with its detachable and fully washable dustbin and filter.





Local Pricing and Availability

The new Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series and Samsung Jet Bot™ are available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics and IT stores in May 2021 and June 2021 respectively. Samsung Jet Bot™ can be purchased with or without Clean Station™.

Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Series Pricing

Model RRP Family HubTM RF65A9770SG/SS $6,999 RF65A93T0B1/SS $4,799 RF59A7672S9/SS $3,999 RF59A70T3S9/SS $3,099

Samsung Jet Bot™ Pricing

Model RRP Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™ VR30T85513W/SP $1,099 Jet Bot VR30T80313W/SP $799

Samsung 4-Door Flex Refrigerator: Model Specifications

Model Family HubTM RF65A9770SG/SS RF65A93T0B1/SS RF59A7672S9/SS RF59A70T3S9/SS Capacity (litres) 549 599 553 593 Freezer Capacity (litres) 189 203 190 204 Fridge Capacity (litres) 360 396 363 389 Cooling Feature Triple & Metal Cooling System Triple & Metal Cooling System All-Around Cooling System All-Around Cooling System FlexZoneTM √ √ – – Flex Crisper™ √ √ – – Dispenser Dispenser with Water Filter – Dispenser with Water Filter – Ice Maker Dual Auto Ice Maker Twist Ice Maker Dual Auto Ice Maker Twist Ice Maker Power Cool & Power Freeze Function √ √ √ √ Energy Efficiency Rating 1 Tick 2 Ticks 2 Ticks 3 Ticks Energy Consumption (kWh) 675 584 606 464 Dimension (WxDxH) / mm 912x723x1825 912x723x1825 912x723x1779 912x723x1779 Colours Black Caviar Black DOI Refined Inox Refined Inox





Samsung Jet Bot™: Model Specifications

Jet Bot Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™ Model Numbers VR30T80313W/SP VR30T85513W/SP Colour Misty White Suction Power 5W Running Time 90min Battery Type Li-ion Charging Time 240min Dustbin Capacity 0.4L 0.3L (with 2.5L Clean Station™) Dimension (WxDxH) / mm 350mm x 350mm x 100mm 350mm x 350mm x 100mm

Clean Station™:

280mm x 400mm x 525mm Weight (kg) 3.4 3.4 Clean Station™: 5.1 LiDAR Sensor √ √ Auto-Docking √ √ Clean Station™ – √ Wi-Fi® Embedded (Smart) √ √ SmartThings App Support √ √ Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant Support √ √ Accessories included Pre-Motor Filters 1 installed, 1 extra Side Brushes 1 installed, 1 extra Magnetic Tape 1 pc Dust Bags (2.5L) for Clean Station™ – 2 pcs



[1] Available for RF65A9770SG/SS and RF65A93T0B1/SS. [2] Available for RF65A9770SG/SS and RF59A7672S9/SS. [3] BisphenolA (BPA) is found in polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins, which are often used in food and beverage containers, and has been linked with possible adverse health effects. [4] To produce flavoured water, the Infuser should be filled with your preferred fruits or herbs before using it. [5] Stores 1.4kg of Cubed Ice and 1.7kg of Ice Bites™. [6] Family Hub™ requires an internet connection and the Family Hub™ app. Apps and services are subject to change without notice. Family Hub™ app is compatible with Android 6 to 9 or iOS 10.0 and higher. Data usage fees may apply. [7] Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S6 or later smartphones, with Android 8.1 and higher. [8] Compatible TVs: 2015-2017 models of Smart TV: J/K/MU6400 series or higher, 2018 models of Smart TV: NU7400 series or higher, 2019 models of Smart TV: Q60R series or higher, 2020-2021 models of Smart TV: Q70 series or higher and Lifestyle TVs (The Frame, The Serif, The Sero – excluding The Frame 32″). Please check the compatibility information for new TVs on samsung.com. It may not work if the Samsung TV software has been changed. [9] Account subscription fees may apply for selected apps. [10] Requires download of Family Hub™ app on your compatible smartphone. [11] Requires download of SmartThings app on compatible smartphones with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher. Internet connection and Samsung account login are required. [12] Subjected to device compatibility. [13] According to Intertek’s report, the components of the Samsung refrigerator can remove more than 99% of the bacteria (S.aureus, E.coli, S.enteritidis, P.aeruginosa) in compliance with JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196. The antimicrobial coating on the handle does not protect users or others against all bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. [14] Results may vary depending on individual use. Dust and hair stuck inside the grille may not be removed with a single cycle. [15] Jet Bot+ comes with 2 disposable dust bags, additional dust bags are sold separately. [16] May vary depending on the amount of dust in actual home environments. [17] Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.11 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual home conditions. [18] Scans 360° over an area of 6 meters at 10 rotations per second. [19] Based on internal testing in an area with furniture arranged in a similar way to a real home environment compared with a conventional Samsung VR7000M. [20] Requires installation of SmartThings app on compatible Android or iOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi® connectivity to the mobile device. [21] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.





#SamsungElectronics