Mercer FundWatch(TM) Teams Up With Leading Due Diligence Platform DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault offers Mercer’s FundWatch Ratings and research through its platform to empower investors in their investment decision making process

Singapore – Newsfile Corp. – 8 June 2021 – Mercer, a leading global provider of investment advice and services, and DiligenceVault, the leading digital diligence platform that delivers diligence, data collection and information exchange technology for over 21,000 users in the investment management industry, today announced that, starting June 2021, Mercer FundWatch (“MFW”) Ratings will be embedded in the DiligenceVault platform. MFW provides investors and their advisors with access to a selection of Mercer’s qualitative, forward-looking research.





With this integration, DiligenceVault’s users will have ready access to MFW’s Ratings and research, so they have a more comprehensive understanding of investment opportunities.

Product research and diligence are critical in investment decision making, and investors are looking for differentiating information such as forward-looking, qualitative research. Similarly, asset managers are keen to provide their clients with trusted and unbiased research on their products helping ensure their competitiveness whilst improving the sophistication of the industry as a whole.

Including MFW on the DiligenceVault platform addresses the needs of both investors and asset managers, by centralizing diligence information on a two-sided platform, and reducing time to actionable information.

“Integrations and partnerships are an important part of the DiligenceVault platform. Mercer is known for their research strength. With this announcement, DiligenceVault will expand access to Mercer FundWatch investment and ESG Ratings, delivering a seamless experience for users in Asia,” said Monel Amin, founder and CEO of DiligenceVault.

“We deliver scale to our users – in managing their diligence process and in accessing data – with more than 21,000 users on DiligenceVault. We expect this trend in digitalization to compound over the next decade, and by building an integrated diligence ecosystem, we will continue to provide sustainable value add to our asset allocator and asset manager users,” she said.

Janet Li, Asia Wealth Business Leader, Mercer, said that since its launch in 2019, MFW’s forward-looking and qualitative Ratings have helped investors make more informed decisions as they review their fund options.

“We’re excited to be working with a growing number of leading asset managers as they continue to see the value in obtaining Ratings for their Funds. Similarly, we see strong interest from investors looking for more information on the funds they are investing in. Connecting DiligenceVault’s clients with Mercer’s research expertise allows us to empower more investors in their investment decisions.”

Tom Curtis, Mercer FundWatch Leader, Asia noted that MFW’s Ratings are backed by Mercer’s global investment manager research, utilized for over 20 years by some of the world’s largest investors.

“Through FundWatch, we provide investors with quick to digest research reports and Ratings covering both investment and ESG factors. Our Ratings are created by our leading Global Manager Research team consisting of over 220 researchers and we apply the same rigorous qualitative research to reviewing a fund that we do when performing research for our institutional clients.”

“Putting our Ratings at the forefront of investor decision making via the DiligenceVault platform is a clear win-win,” he said.

Through this development, DiligenceVault and Mercer FundWatch aim to offer a comprehensive and conclusive due diligence technology of choice, for both asset allocators and asset managers.

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault believes in making due diligence possible for all by creating a new data-driven standard for due diligence in the investment management industry. Today, over 21,000 users leverage the platform in digitalizing and streamlining their due diligences framework, moving away from the previously manually intensive, error-prone, and expensive diligence processes. DiligenceVault is trusted by leading asset allocators including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, NEPC, Universities Superannuation Scheme, UTIMCO and Wells Fargo. Founded in 2014, DiligenceVault is backed by Goldman Sachs, and delivers a global support promise with teams in New York, London, Singapore, and India. For more information about DiligenceVault, please visit: www.diligencevault.com

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan, the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer .

