Hong Kong’s First Resin Art Exhibition by 90s Artist Rolland Cheung

Features Three Exhibition Areas Combining Multimedia Installations, Large Resin Artworks, and Earliest Works.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 – The first resin art exhibition in Hong Kong “time” has opened in Sham Shui Po. — Presented by Agape Design Limited (Hong Kong’s first resin art brand) ,the first solo exhibition of Rolland Cheung in Hong Kong. Rolland Cheung’s first resin art solo exhibition will be on display for a limited three-week period in May. The theme of the exhibition is about time, showcasing Rolland’s three latest large-scale resin art pieces and twenty pieces mixed media resin works. Also, He special present a “new media” digital art installation and combined with unique interior setup experiences. Rolland first times showcase his earliest work from 2016 – “flourish”, which is the only piece has been preserved. Recently, he created large-scale paintings and restaurant art concept for some of the Mirror’s members, making Rolland widely known by the public.