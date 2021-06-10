Blue Cross Insurance Launches COVID-19 Travel Protection, Offering “Free Vaccine Cash Allowance” up to HK$10,000

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 June 2021 – As the COVID-19 epidemic slows down and many residents are getting vaccinated, travel restrictions between Hong Kong and mainland China as well as other countries/regions are expected to gradually relax. Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Co., Ltd. (“Blue Cross”) has always put customers first and announces the extension of COVID-19 protection to travel insurance products by offering “Free Vaccine Cash Allowance” up to HK$10,000 for vaccinated travellers. From now until 30 September 2021, customers who successfully enrol in Travel Smart single-trip travel insurance, Annual Infinity Travel Insurance Pass, Overseas StudySafe Insurance, Working HolidaySafe or SmartGo GBA Travel Insurance can enjoy this free extra protection.





During the covered period^, if an insured is diagnosed and confined in hospital after immunisation due to any of the following two reasons: 1) confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; or 2) the insured suffers from serious sickness within 30 days after immunisation, a Daily Hospital Cash Allowance up to HK$500 shall be payable, subject to a maximum of 20 days in respect of different travel insurance plans.





Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said “The epidemic situation in various places is gradually easing with the implementation of vaccination programme. We expect that travel restrictions in various places will gradually be relaxed. At the same time, some individual countries/regions may require travellers entering into their territory to provide proof of vaccination. Therefore, we launched the COVID-19 Travel Protection “Free Vaccine Cash Allowance”, so that people who travel abroad for reasons such as business trip, overseas study or working holiday, can enjoy an extra layer of protection. “

Besides, the insured can still enjoy Medical Expense and Personal Accident Benefits, Overseas Hospital Cash Allowance*, Travel Delay Benefit*, 24-hour Worldwide Emergency Aid, as well as coverage for Trip Cancellation* or Trip Curtailment* due to unfit to travel as a result of the confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

For more details about the COVID-19 Travel Protection “Free Vaccine Cash Allowance” and promotional offers on travel insurance, please visit Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.









^ Covered period is from maximum 14 days before the journey until the end date of period of insurance originally scheduled or 31 October 2021 (whichever is the earlier) in which the policy is in effect.

* Not applicable to SmartGo GBA Travel Insurance.





Disclaimers:

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.





Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.





In 2020, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a” by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.





#BlueCross