Malaysian Female Sellers Uplift Other Women on Shopee

100% of Women-Owned Businesses Hire or Teach Other Women To Succeed
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Shopee’s 2023 ShopeeSapotLokal Building Connected Communities study(1) finds that 100% of Malaysian women who achieve economic inclusion share their success by uplifting other women in B40 and rural areas. For 1,015 female sellers surveyed on the marketplace this Ramadan period: two-thirds hire single, rural, or impoverished women, or source directly from women-owned suppliers; a third facilitate networking opportunities and training programs.