Malaysian Female Sellers Uplift Other Women on Shopee

100% of Women-Owned Businesses Hire or Teach Other Women To Succeed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 –Shopee’sstudyfinds thatFor 1,015 female sellers surveyed on the marketplace this Ramadan period: two-thirds hire single, rural, or impoverished women, or source directly from women-owned suppliers; a third facilitate networking opportunities and training programs.