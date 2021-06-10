Sanrio characters back as handy silicone zip pouches exclusively by 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme

Adorable and super useful — these unique pouches that do not mind a squish here and there hold keys, coins, hand sanitisers and even lipsticks

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent; five stamps and a top-up of $8.90 get you one randomly packed zip pouch

Stamp issuance and merchandise redemption begin 9 June; stamp issuance ends 3 August and redemption ends 10 August, or while stocks last

Eight characters of the Sanrio family including Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll are featured in this series of collectibles

Made with treated silicone, the zip pouches are washable and anti-bacterial – perfect in a time where personal hygiene is more important than ever





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 June 2021 – Yet again, Singapore’s favourite convenience store 7-Eleven brings fans of the Sanrio family much joy by welcoming back eight wildly popular characters. From 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme, Sanrio returns as mini pouches of fun, or handy silicone zip pouches! Perfectly functional and irresistibly adorable, the zip pouches are available for redemption island-wide from 9 June. Begin by earning stamps – every $5 spent earns you a stamp, and a randomly-packed zip pouch may be redeemed for either 20 stamps, or 5 stamps and a top-up of $8.90. Also look out for selected Star products that will earn you two stamps instead of one!

Stamps can be earned for eight weeks between 9 June and 3 August; randomly-packed zip pouches can be redeemed until 10 August, or while stocks last.

Full series of Sanrio zip pouches exclusively by 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme

Sweet and stylish for the kawaii at heart

Designed with minimalism in mind, each silicone zip pouch brings together just two delicate pastel tones with clean lines, and is reusable and washable, perfect in a time where hygiene is of paramount importance. A balance of ara-ara and UwU, the 12-cm tall zip pouches would suit chic grown-up fans of Sanrio just as much as kawaii schoolchildren. The durable zip pouches also have a loop at the top for easy hooking onto bag straps or holding on to when you do a coffee run. Because they are made with soft, treated silicon, it would only take moments to locate them in the bag without having to rummage.

The world-famous Hello Kitty comes in spotless white and soft pink, and My Melody is in a beautiful blush and sky blue. The line-up also features Sanrio’s genial frog Keroppi in lime green, the affable Little Twin Stars sunshine yellow, and innocent Cinnamoroll in a refreshing mint green and pale pink. Three more characters make the collection whole! Also featuring laidback Pompompurin, grumpy yakuza chicken Badtz Maru, and silly Pekkle Duck, kidults should take care not to melt from their cuteness when it is so easy to collect them all!

Snag all eight, while stocks last!

Especially for frequent patrons of the ubiquitous 7-Eleven, it is easy to pick up a zip pouch or two to surprise loved ones who are into cutesy merchandise. In true 7-Eleven spirit, there is indeed something for everyone – even if you’re looking for a small gesture of appreciation and love. Get your Sanrio silicone zip pouch once it launches on 9 June 2021!

Can’t get enough? 7-Eleven gives Sanrio fans more reasons to smile! In addition to pouches, you can also get their hands on nifty merchandise such as lunch boxes, tumblers, tote bags, and even head-turning umbrellas. These will be available in over 340 7-Eleven stores across Singapore.

Please note that transactions involving items such as cigarettes, parking coupons, bill payments and top-up services, lottery sales, pre-orders, food delivery app orders, and figurine redemptions with a cash top-up do not qualify for stamp collection.



About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





