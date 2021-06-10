Windflower Florist Announces New Brand Story and Product Offerings

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 June 2021 – Windflower Florist, one of Singapore’s leading online florists, unveiled a new brand story along with fresh product offerings in response to changing tides in the industry of gifting.

Windflower Florist has expanded its product offerings, tailoring its range to the ever-evolving needs and wants of its customers. As celebrations and gatherings are tightly regulated amidst the pandemic, the company seeks to provide a one-stop gifting solution, saving customers from the hassle of shopping from multiple stores.





The company has partnered with reputable vendors in Singapore to offer a wide selection of gift bundles featuring their flower arrangements with products such as cakes, bird’s nests, home & living and wellness products. The brand also modernized their gift hampers by introducing sustainable packaging which can be reused many times over. With e-learning and work-from-home arrangements being the norm, the team also curated a selection of DIY kits for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.





Windflower Florist made its way into the minds and hearts of its customers back in 2005 when Stanley Tan, a fresh polytechnic graduate then, took the trade online and revitalised the 20 year-old family business.





As the business grew, so did the team.





Naturally, the essence of the company changed as its people refined its culture and DNA throughout the past 16 years. Despite high turnover rates in the industry, the Windflower team has remained united, weathering the uncertainties that came with a global pandemic.





The team consists of florists and floral enthusiasts, determined to help build a brand that they believe in. They are from very diverse backgrounds and many took a leap of faith to step back from what society perceived as stable careers to pursue their passion.



