Arlo Introduces Newest Addition to Its Award-Winning Ultra Series with Ultra 2 Camera

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 June 2021 – Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced the addition to its award-winning Ultra Series of security cameras – the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System.





The Ultra 2 delivers an enhanced user experience, building on advanced features such as 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, and more. Starting at a RRP of S$1,199 for a two-camera kit, S$1,599 for a three-camera kit and S$499 for an Ultra 2 add on camera, the Ultra 2 range is rolling out at major retailers nationally in June 2021 including Harvey Norman, Challenger and the official Arlo store on Lazada Singapore, Shopee Singapore and Amazon Singapore.

“Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Ultra 2 offers best-in-class features, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC. “Ultra 2 expands placement options with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, enabling users to confidently take control of their security.”

The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System boasts advanced, category-leading features that deliver ultimate peace of mind for home and business owners. Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, compliments the hardware to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial included with their purchase. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 4K UHD video recordings, for added peace of mind. Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages1. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.





Features of the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System include:

4K Video with HDR: Zoom in to see sharp details with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technologies

Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.





For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit http://www.arlo.com/asia.





1 Personalised alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

2 Based on usage of 4000 seconds per month, 30 seconds per stream, and day/night event splits 2:1. Will vary with device settings, use, activity captured and environmental factors





About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

