Zameen.com, JS Bank sign MoU to promote home financing solutions

LAHORE: Furthering the vision of the Government of Pakistan & the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the construction and housing sector, Zameen.com and JS Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring greater convenience and easier access to customers across the country.

The agreement enables Zameen.com and JS Bank to extend their reach to a larger digital audience and potential buyers, and provide a platform with various home financing solutions. Both organizations will also use their resources to educate customers and developers on consumer finance options offered by JS Bank.

This agreement was signed in a ceremony at Zameen’s Regional Office on the 3rd floor of the Lahore Center-Gulberg III. Zameen Senior Director Sales Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan and JS Bank Distribution Head Zulfiqar Ali Lehri signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Also present on the occasion were JS Bank’s Head of Secured Lending Fahad Siddiqui, Channel Head Adil Maqsood, and Experience Optimization Manager Syed Zahid Gillani, while Zameen was represented by Country Head Ahmed Bhatti, Associate Director Sales Muhammad Hassan, Corporate Sales Manager Muhammad Umar Farooq and Assistant Manager Corporate Zaira Javed.

Zameen.com’s Country Head Ahmed Bhatti called the agreement between the two organizations an excellent initiative that would help the government achieve its objective to provide affordable housing options to the public. He added that customers looking to avail JS Bank’s consumer finance facilities would be provided with support through a one-window service, which would aid the country’s real estate sector on its path to success and innovation. JS Bank’s Head of Secured Lending Fahad Siddiqui also took the opportunity to commend the agreement signed between the two companies and called it an auspicious occasion for the country’s real estate sector. He stated that together the two organizations would make it convenient for people to avail the bank’s consumer finance options and that these facilities would now be available through Zameen.com.

