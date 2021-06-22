Lenovo Reveals New ThinkEdge Portfolio of Embedded Computers

New ThinkEdge SE30 and SE50 enable digital transformation at the edge for healthcare, retail, manufacturing and all data-dependent industries

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 June 2021 – Lenovo™ announced today its all new portfolio of embedded computers for the edge. Building from the existing edge portfolio from Lenovo, the ThinkEdge devices – the new ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 – are small, rugged, and powerful enough to meet the demanding needs of enterprise data processing, security and scalability at the edge.









ThinkEdge SE30









ThinkEdge SE50

Accelerating Productivity at the Edge

It is estimated that by 2025, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge. 1 The global pandemic has become a catalyst for digital transformation and accelerated the push to the edge for many levels of the enterprise, as new solutions for operations and sales are introduced in global markets. Edge computing applications are numerous and growing rapidly. Retailers are implementing more automated checkouts and dynamic signage, real-time store traffic monitoring, inventory and fulfilling. Manufacturers are further automating assembly lines with predictive maintenance alerts and utilizing smart cameras for safety and quality inspections. Healthcare turns to edge computing for remote patient monitoring and medical device integration. With increased need for powerful, real-time insights across industries, the edge is becoming more critical and complex than ever.

Lenovo’s December 2020 survey of IT executives and managers found that edge computing solutions are an urgent priority and their deployment is on a fast-track. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed stated they are “looking to implement new edge computing solutions within the next 6 months.” And 82 percent stated that “real time data collection and analysis is where edge solutions are making the most impact on their business.” 2

ThinkEdge Portfolio

The new Lenovo ThinkEdge devices are powered by Intel technology and built for the data needs of tomorrow. The embedded edge computers are for customers who need faster processing power, better security, and scalability. With the right data securely on hand for when it matters, businesses can be more efficient, insightful and competitive.

“Edge computing is critical infrastructure for intelligent transformation within the enterprise,” said Jon Pershke, vice president of Strategy and Emerging Business for Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “The new products in the ThinkEdge portfolio are purpose-built devices designed to be networked on premise or embedded in solutions to give Lenovo’s customers an advantage in performance, security and scalability.”

The new ThinkEdge SE30 is a small and rugged compute device for edge workloads. It includes the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 vPro® processors for industrial computing. The processor improves compute power, accelerates AI workloads, and is built for the challenges of edge implementations in enterprise with extended temperature support from -20 to +60 Celsius, long-life reliability, as well as enhanced security and manageability features.

The ThinkEdge SE30 will support global 4G connectivity and have 5G availability with key carrier support in the second half of this year3. 5G edge devices enhance wireless connectivity to match the low-latency, high-reliability, and high-capacity capabilities of existing wireline solutions with both improved agility of capabilities and better return on investments.

Embedded applications for the ThinkEdge SE30 include kiosks and ATMs for smart retail, automated production lines in manufacturing, and medical device monitoring in healthcare, among others.





Key Features / Specs:

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 vPro® processors for industrial computing

Up to 16GB memory and 1TB storage 4

Fan-less, operational temperature range of -20 to 60 Celsius

Both 4G 1 and 5G 1 modules





The new ThinkEdge SE50 is designed for versatile applications that require higher analytics and data processing at the edge. The embedded edge compute device includes an Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 vPro® processor for industrial computing and up to 32GB of memory.

End users can deploy the ThinkEdge SE50 to aggregate and analyze real-time data from distributed IoT devices. This smart edge device can filter and forward IoT data across the WAN to the cloud or data center. Customers have the option to enhance their edge AI strategy with cutting edge silicon and optimized software leveraging the OpenVINO™ toolkit.

Key Features / Specs:

Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 vPro® processors for industrial computing

32GB memory and up to 2TB storage 5

Fan-less, operational temperature range of 0 to 50 degree Celsius, and IP50 rating

2-liter design with full industrial I/O





Lenovo’s Solutions Give Customers the Edge

The same commitment to continuous innovation that drives Lenovo’s global leadership in solutions and services development provides the foundation for its edge device roadmap. Lenovo’s portfolio of ThinkEdge devices gives enterprises the flexibility to specify what they need today with the value to include processing capacity to grow for future functionality.

The ThinkEdge portfolio is supported by a growing group of industry-leading software providers, OEMs and system integrators to deliver devices that become a seamless part of the overall ecosystem. The ThinkEdge Certified Solutions Partners include Telit, IMS Evolve, Software AG and many more.

ThinkEdge devices are ready to be embedded in solutions to accelerate time to market and improve efficiencies for OEMs. Lenovo, through its OEM Solutions business, provides secure, reliable hardware and services to design purpose-built appliances and solve industry pain points.









About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com/hk/en/pc, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and THINKEDGE are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other company, product and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others and are the property of their respective owners. ©2021, Lenovo Group Limited.









