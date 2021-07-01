Levoit Collaborates with Ban Leong Chin Inter

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 1 July 2021 – Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the US*, announced its new partnership with Ban Leong Chin Inter Co.Ltd. As a frontline distributor, Ban Leong Chin Inter will focus on selling Levoit air purifiers such as Core 300, Core 200S, LV-H128, Vista 200, LV-H133 and more. This partnership will play a hugely significant step to help Levoit accelerate its growth strategy in the Thailand market.













During the pandemic, the persistent spread of the virus is challenging people to think about keeping their homes cleaner, while the increase in people’s awareness towards the health impact drives the growth of the global air purifier market.

Most of Levoit air purifiers use thorough 3-stage filtration, typically consisting of a Preliminary Filter, an H13 True HEPA Filter, and an Activated Carbon Filter. The H13 True HEPA Filter removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 micrometers (µm) in diameter, capturing small particles and common allergens such as pollen and dust. Combined, the stages offer excellent filtration, with different Levoit models catering to different room sizes.





Preliminary Filter

Captures large particles such as dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur.

Maximizes the life of the True HEPA Filter by protecting it.

H13 True HEPA Filter

Removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 micrometers (µm) in diameter.

Filters small particles such as mold spores*, fine dust, smoke particles, bacteria*, and viruses*, as well as allergens such as pollen, dander, and mites*.

High-efficient Activated Carbon Filter

Physically absorbs smoke, odors, and fumes.

Most Levoit Air Purifiers use a High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter that adsorbs compounds such as formaldehyde, benzene, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).





Additionally, the free VeSync app allows users to control the Levoit smart air purifier series from virtually anywhere. We believe every home deserves a little extra love, starting with a touch of wellness from Levoit. For additional information, visit levoit.com.





About Ban Leong Chin Inter

Ban Leong Chin Inter is a brand name in the technology products distribution industry for 17 years. We also constantly focus on identifying innovative IT products in both commercial and consumer segments to enhance and expand our range of products. Leveraging on our 17-year brand history, we successfully re-positioned and strengthened our brand as a name synonymous with innovative, fashionable and user-focused tech-savvy products through regular marketing activities.





We distribute our products through three channels, e-commerce via online retailers, and chain stores; and directly to corporate resellers and system integrators. To complement our distribution services, we provide after-sales support services and offer out-of-box replacement warranty to our customers.





