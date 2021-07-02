The Nailist Collaborates With Outrankco To Improve Digital Capabilities

KUALA

LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 31

August 2020 – The

second season of “The Bridge” by Malaysian production company Double Vision was

recently nominated for four categories including “Best Asian Drama for a

Regional / International Market” at the inaugural ContentAsia Awards.

The category is for drama

programming made in Asia for more than a single market in the region, or for a

regional or international/global audience.

It was also nominated for Best

TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia while the show’s executive producer TJ

Lee was nominated for Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme. Malaysian actor

Bront Palarae, who plays the character Megat Jamil in the show, was nominated

for Best Male Lead in a TV Programme.

The ContentAsia Awards honour

the best of Asian content and are hosted by Content Asia, one of the region’s

foremost entertainment industry information platforms.

“The Bridge is one of the

biggest shows to come out of Southeast Asia although it did take us a while to

get noticed. But we persevered and to be recognised at the inaugural

ContentAsia Awards as among the best in Asia is a great validation of our work!”

“To be recognised at the same

level as some of the region’s largest and very established players is testimony

to Double Vision’s potential and capability to produce high quality content,”

she added.

Season One — broadcast on Hong

Kong-based over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform Viu, HBO Asia and

Malaysia’s largest terrestrial broadcaster, Media Prima — was the first Asian

adaptation of the original Swedish-Danish production of Hans Rosenfeldt’s

Nordic noir crime television series.

A unique deal structure for

the first season — which was Malaysia’s entry for “Best Drama” and “Best

Adaptation of an Existing Format” at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards —

saw the three broadcasters unprecedentedly sharing broadcast rights across 27

territories for the premiere of the licensed format show from international

distribution house Endemol Shine Group.

“This is the first time a

high-end scripted format has been adapted for Southeast Asian TV as well as the

first time a Malaysian-produced show was broadcast, on its first run, in so

many territories across the world,” said Double Vision’s Head of Production and

Executive Producer, Min Lim.

The 10-episode second season,

which also marks the first time the format was expanded to include a third

country — Indonesia in this case — was commissioned in 2019 by Viu and HBO

Asia.

It also expanded its

on-screen talent pool to include actors from four South East Asian countries —

Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Made entirely in natural

language (a mix of English, Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia with a

smattering of Cantonese), the second season went to air simultaneously in June

2020 on Viu and HBO Asia’s channels and services HBO, HBO Go and HBO On Demand,

across 24 territories.

“The success of The Bridge

demonstrates that Malaysian companies have the creative and technical expertise

to produce award level content as well as the talent to bring it to life.”

Season Two of The Bridge

picks up one year after the end of Season One with another cross-border

incident when a yacht registered in Singapore runs aground in Malaysia and on

board are a dead Indonesian family.

About Double Vision Sdn Bhd

Based

in Malaysia, and supported by its production hubs in Indonesia and the

Philippines, Double Vision is an award-winning production house that is part of

the Vision New Media Group, the largest media group of its kind in the ASEAN

region. The company is also one of Malaysia’s oldest production houses, having been

in the business of telling stories and producing creative content for over 35

years. It is the first Malaysian company to garner both International Emmy and

Asian Television Awards nominations.

Double

Vision produces dramas, sitcoms, telefeatures, reality/game shows, magazine

shows, documentaries, children’s programmes and variety shows; as well as

engages in co-productions with regional broadcasters like MediaCorp Singapore,

ABSCBN and GMA of the Philippines, and TVB Hong Kong.

It

is also is the partner of choice for Malaysian as well as international media

giants such as Astro, STAR, Viu, Warner Brothers, Discovery Networks, NBC

Universal, Scripps Networks, A&E and many others.