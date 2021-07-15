Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer 2021: Keigo Family Characters, Mobile Game and Lucky Draw Await at the Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Shop, Eat, Play Fiesta

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2021 – Get ready for the summer as Discovery Bay unveils a series of activities and launches the “FUNtastic Summer @DB Pass” for locals to unwind in the seaside resort destination right at home. The newly renovated DB Plaza now houses a wide variety of specialty shops and restaurants and DB Ice Rink, Hong Kong’s latest international-standard ice-skating rink. Together with the large indoor playground EpicLand at DB North in this picturesque southern European island style community, you will have totally relaxed shopping, leisure, and gourmet experience with your family.

Non-stop Photo Hunt with Keigo Family in Discovery Bay

Asian superstar Keigo family has landed Discovery Bay! Created by the famous Japanese illustrator Keigo, animal characters with different personalities, such as crocodile, giraffe, rabbit and sloth, tell their own stories in a unique way. They will show up at various photo spots around Discovery Bay this summer, sharing their sense of humour and positivity, and offering FUNtastic photo-taking opportunities to all. You will never fail to find one of them next to you!





Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Pass with Attractive Discounts and Limited-Edition Gift Sets

This summer, Discovery BayFUNtastic Summer Pass is available at https://www.klook.com/zh-HK/activity/58770 . Each pass at HKD150 will entitle one login to join to Keigo Family Photo Hunt Mobile Game # to win one set of limited-edition premiums, one HKD50 Discovery Bay dining voucher#, one HKD50 Discovery Bay shopping voucher. This campaign runs from 17 thJuly to 31 st August 2021. “Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Pass” is available from today onwards on first-come-first-served basis while stock lasts.

Redeem FUNtastic Summer Pass after purchase at klook.com

Redemption period: 17 thJuly to 31 stAugust 2021

Time: 12:00 – 21:30

Location: Concierge, DB Plaza

#Terms and conditions apply





Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Lucky Draw

During promotion period (17 thJuly to 31 stAugust, 2021), each electronic payment of HKD200 or above (one same-day receipt) at selected retail shops from Monday to Friday, or electronic payment of HKD800 (one same-day receipt) at selected retail shops on Saturday and Sunday will be entitled to one lucky draw ticket^. Lucky draw offers the chance to win fabulous prizes worth HKD 68,000.





10 winners will be drawn on 1 stSeptember 2021. Each of them will receive the following prizes:

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong Mountain View Suite two days one night accommodation with buffet breakfast (two sets)

Discovery Bay shopping voucher HKD1,000

Discovery Bay dining voucher HKD1,000

Discovery Bay Ice Rink Skating voucher HKD400

*Trade promotion competition licence number: 54586-7

#Terms and conditions apply

^ One ticket per person per purchase

Redeem FUNtastic Summer Lucky Draw Ticket

Redemption period: 17 thJuly to 31 stAugust 2021

Time: 12:00 – 21:30

Location: Concierge , DB Plaza





For more information of Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer promotions, please visit:





Official Discovery Bay Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PoCkHXhm7BI2TgyQZqFtDlFbm-iLytq0?usp=sharing





Appendix 1: Day Tour Itineraries at Discovery Bay

Appendix 2: Specialty Shops and Check-in Spots at Discovery Bay





Appendix 1: Three Recommended Day Tour Itineraries in Discovery Bay

Want to spend a day in Discovery Bay? There are so many choices! Energetic people can go to sandy beaches, ice rink, EpicLand. Nature lovers can stroll through mangroves and Nim Shue Wan. Couples can visit specialty shops in Discovery Bay Plaza, then get romantic at Love Lock Promenade and the White Chapel. Families can have gatherings at Discovery Bay North Plaza or D’Deck which hosts the largest outdoor restaurant and choose any cuisine they like. We have listed a selection of three itineraries in Discovery Bay.

[Itinerary 1: Family Day Out] Enjoy Family Time with Age-friendly Activities

1) Tai Pak Beach: This outdoor beach features an all-day children’s playground free for everyone. Children and family will have endless fun in this sunny beach.

2) DB Ice Rink: Put on skates and have wonderful memories on the white ice and snow.

3) Discovery Bay North Plaza: Power up yourself at noon and have a gastronomic trip to Mexico, Thailand, New York and other places.

4) Central Park: Picnic in the largest park in Discovery Bay and indulge in the pleasure of leisure.

5) Mangroves: Take children to a study outing and explore biodiversity and the richness of ecosystem.

6) EpicLand: Have fun with rainbow slide, trampoline, miniature golf course, climbing area, zip line and other recreational facilities in this large indoor amusement park.

[Itinerary 2: Island Romance] Romantic Day Out with Your Beloved

1) D’Deck: Kick off a romantic day with worldwide cuisine at the largest outdoor restaurant in Hong Kong.

2) Discovery Bay Plaza: A new spot for food, shopping and dating. Visit specialty shops and pick small gifts for your beloved to show your passion.

3) Love Lock Promenade: Walk along the beach and spend intimate moments with your beloved. Engrave vows of love on a lock and let the sky and sea be the witness of your passion.

4) White Chapel: Capture romantic moments in the first glass-walled pyramid white chapel in Hong Kong.

5) Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong: Check in one of the stylish suites and unwind as the picturesque mountains or the magnificent ocean embrace you.

[Itineraries 3: The Great Outdoors] Adventure the Nature

1) Discovery Bay Lookout: Take a breathtaking panoramic view of the magnificent ocean seascape. Want tougher challenge? Go further towards Lo Fu Tau, Mui Wo or Tung Chung.

2) Nim Shue Wan Pier: Take you to Peng Chau or Mui Wo for a short trip.





Appendix 2: Specialty Shops and Check-in Spots at Discovery Bay

Retail Shops :

European Touch European Touch is passionate about bringing the flavours of Europe to consumers. It offers goods that reflect our vision – making it possible for everyone to Eat Better and Feel Better. The picks of “european touch’s choice” consist of products that are fairly and sustainably produced or products that have earned the choice for their premium quality. When the catalogue is curated, it strives for creating Value for Value. felix & mina The concept of “felix & mina” together with our philosophy “live the moment, live with consciousness” originated in Frankfurt Germany, by passionate mums who love “Mini ” Fashion. We wanted to create children’s wear that has great design, but is also safe for both kids and the environment. The family concept store by felix & mina in Discovery Bay merges fashion, art, design and fun, creating a sensory experience, punctuates with curated spaces of stunning visual merchandising and collaborations. It provides customers with a great selection of modern children’s wear and family orientated lifestyle products which ensure every family member can enjoy shopping in the store.

Islandwake Established in 1995, ISLAND WAKE is the first one-stop shop for extreme sports shop equipment in Hong Kong specialized in water sports and skiing equipment and apparel. It carries 100 brands including Billabong, Roxy, Quiksilver, Reef, Sun Bum, Smoothstar, Havaianas, Liquid Force, Hyperlite, Thirtytwo, Gentemstick, K2 Snowboarding, MasterCraft, Fliteboard, etc. Lareina Stylish collection of fashion and products that fit the need of any modern ladies in town. Targeting at bringing out the pride and style in all women, Lareina offers tailored consultation advice to shoppers at large.

Polishfood.hk Featuring a vast selection of food and groceries sourced directly from Poland, Polishfood.hk is your one-stop boutique for Polish meats, dairy products, confectioneries, ethnic Polish cuisines and organic produce. With products flown to Hong Kong weekly, the newest and the best gourmet of Poland awaits your discovery.

Red Velvet Designs Delicately designed by shop owner and designer Kavita Mathur, every piece in store is a bespoke piece of art that can be personalized in every way for you. Kavita loves sharing home decoration insights with customers and is a master in custom designed homeware, carpets or even furniture. Regardless of the size, pattern, style and space, Red Velvet is here to help you effortlessly build your dream home. Slowood Slowood is an eco-friendly lifestyle store that makes sustainable shopping so easy for you. Browse from a wide range of imported European homeware, personal care products, sundries, healthcare goods, groceries and more. Tree of Joy Promoting “Play, Learn & Grow in Joy”, Tree of Joy boasts a vast and high-quality selection of educational toys, interactive storybooks and specialty wooden toys imported from Europe to let children’s imagination take off.

YOPE A family-friendly brand from Poland — YOPE continues to create wonders for ladies and gentlemen with sustainable personal care and home care products formulated with skin-safe, natural, environmentally friendly ingredients and distinctive fragrances.



Gourmet Dining: Bones and Blades A premium specialty butcher shop featuring grain-fed meat, with a wide range of cuts and grades for beef, as well as other gourmet meats. Select your favourite cut and have it prepared perfectly to your taste. Excite your palate with the rich and juicy Italian gourmet sausages made exclusively in-house. After a sumptuous meal, bring home meats and cold cuts for culinary fun with your family. Bones and Blades’ experienced team is here to provide professional advice according to your taste and recipe.

The Coffee Academïcs The Coffee Academïcs Discovery Bay is the latest café concept by The Academïcs Group, the first dining outlet on the outlying island. The unique concept ties together a coffee dispensary and retail corner with a dine-in café & restaurant space. For the very first time, The Coffee Academics will feature a one-stop self-ordering system, customers can scan, order and enjoy at their own pace with ease. The Coffee Academïcs Discovery Bay is a new destination for coffee, nature, and lifestyle lovers.

Other check-in spots : Seaside dinning at D’Deck Treat yourself with a feast at D’Deck, the renowned seaside alfresco dinning spot. Most of the restaurants have outdoor seating areas allowing you to enjoy cuisine with spectacular seaviews. Lovers of spicy Mexican delicacies must not miss the exquisite Mexican cuisine at Coyote Mexican Cantina. Its homemade nachos and traditional dishes will wake every taste bud up. Embrace yourself in sentiments français with the fine French cuisine and European cocktails at 22° North. The recently renovated Italian restaurant iL Bel Paese cooks fresh imported ingredients which refresh your taste and sight. Solera Spanish Restaurant near the pier is famous for its classic Spanish seafood and traditional dishes. Its innovative cuisine will surprise Spanish cuisine lovers. New ice rink with international standard facility Discovery Bay Ice Rink creates wonderful and unique memories for you. Whether you look for leisurely family time or a thrilling competition, this “Ice Dreamland” is here for you to explore. An international standard ice rink, DB Ice Rink is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class professional coaching team which will take your skating experience to another level. The DB Ice Rink is just a starting point for your leisure and entertainment journey. A day of beach fun in Discovery Bay, or dining experience in open space is just a step away. Now head to DB Ice Rink and experience the wonder of Discovery Bay! Discovery Bay North Love Lock Promenade As the bus from Discovery Bay Pier arrives, the first landmark you see is the European style clock tower, and next you will arrive at the Love Lock Promenade. Parents may wish to relive their dating memories and seal their names here with their own love locks. The seaside promenade offers scenery of southern European architectures and coastline of sea and sky, you will feel if you are in Europe. The Pavilion and Central Park Along the seaside promenade past Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, you will find this glass-walled white pyramid. This seaside auditorium has hosted countless romantic weddings and brought back sweet wedding day memories of many couples. After only 10 minutes’ walk from Discovery North Waterfront, you will reach Central Park surrounded by large green patches, artificial lakes and fountains and verdant trees. The tranquil and pretty environment is perfect for walks and taking pictures or running and discharging for children.

About Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is located in the northeast of Lantau Island. With a land area of approximately 650 hectares and surrounded by mountains and oceans, it is Hong Kong’s foremost premium international residential community and a unique leisure destination, boasting a quiet environment, sophisticated urban planning and a variety of waterfront facilities.

Situated next to Discovery Bay Pier, D’Deck is Hong Kong’s renowned oceanfront al fresco dining destination with numerous themed restaurants with spectacular views of the sea. The 400-metre-long Tai Pak Beach is an excellent venue for outdoor activities with related facilities. Featuring a shopping arcade, restaurants, an open piazza and Love Lock Promenade, DB North serves as the second social hub for the Discovery Bay community and visitors alike. Adjoining is Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, home to 325 superbly appointed rooms and suites, a seaside Pavilion with a one-of-a-kind design, offering a unique leisure experience.

Discovery Bay is served by a comprehensive transport network that includes ferry services to Central, bus services to Tung Chung MTR Station, Sunny Bay MTR Station and Hong Kong International Airport. A Free Ride is offered to diners at designated restaurants1 at Discovery Bay. Both urban and Lantau taxis can access Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong through the Discovery Bay Tunnel, providing a convenient alternative for residents and visitors alike.

1 Designated restaurant include: 22˚North, Cali-Mex, Coyote Mexican Cantina, Ebeneezer’s, Figos, First Korean Restaurant, Shanghai Breeze, Hemingways, iL Bel Paese, Island Cafe, Koh Tomyums, McSorley’s Ale House, Mirch Masala, MooFish, Pascucci Italian Caffe & Fine Food, PizzaExpress, Solera Spanish Restaurant, Taste of Thai, Three Sheets Marquee Bar, Viet Bu Tong Kitchen & Bar and Zak’s

2 Dine ‘N Ride offer is valid only for dinner consumption (6pm to 11:30pm) from Monday to Friday, and for lunch / dinner consumption (12 noon to 11:30pm) on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Customers should redeem and use the offer within the day of consumption. The “Dine ‘N Ride Service Counter” is located at the glass house near Discovery Bay Pier.

