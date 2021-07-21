Alibaba-backed SaaS SleekFlow picked Malaysia and Singapore as their first step in the SEA expansion plan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 July 2021 – SleekFlow has recently raised a 7-figure MYR Pre-A round investment from Gobi Partners China (Gobi), the investment manager of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF) will expand their business to SEA. The first stop will be Malaysia and Singapore.













Within a year, SleekFlow, the all-in-one social messaging platform that helps over 2000+ users across 20+ countries in streamlining workflow on chat commerce, hitting the target of annual recurring revenue of 7-digit USD.





“First, I would like to express my gratitude towards the Gobi for believing in SleekFlow. Aiming to scale the height in the Southeast Asia Market, we will set up new teams in Malaysia and Singapore, where people rely heavily on WhatsApp.” Henson Tsai, the founder, and CEO of SleekFlow stated.





Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship at Cyberport, a Hong Kong-based incubator, said, “We are also pleased to see that this promising start-up is funded by the highly selective Gobi Partners China. We believe the demand for digital transformation will continue to grow, enabling technology start-ups to be the new favorites of investors.”





“There are 8-10 Unicorns in Hong Kong while very few of them are selling SaaS products. I hope that SleekFlow can become a world-renowned Hong Kong SaaS brand. That’s why we planned to expand to Southeast Asia first and then to the world.” Henson added. “SleekFlow is missioned to realize the full potential of social messaging for business all over the world.”





Bio of the Founder, Henson Tsai

Henson Tsai (26) graduated from Imperial College London and worked as an iBanker at HSBC and Ernst & Young. Before SleekFlow’s success, Henson has already two entrepreneurial experiences.





Introduction of SleekFlow

SleekFlow is an Omni-Channel Social Commerce Platform that helps companies manage communication channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Line, Live Chat, etc., all in one place. Use smart routing rules and targeted campaign messages to streamline sales, customer support, and marketing workflows while integrating with 2500+ tools, including eCommerce platforms and payment gateways, to automate the whole customer journey with ease.





