MOVE Network Showcases Partnerships with UCOLLEX at Ani-Com HK 2021

Collaboration to digitize the logistics value chain for greater agility and visibility
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 October
2020 – Zyllem, a specialist in last-mile logistics
distribution networks and Infor, a
global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today
announced its technology partnership to digitize and optimize logistics value
chains across ASEAN.
The collaboration will see Infor leverage
Zyllem’s SaaS-based distribution platform for Infor Warehouse
Management Systems (WMS), including key verticals such as retail, logistics
and distribution. This will empower Infor’s clients to integrate their
distribution and supply chains seamlessly, with end-to-end visibility and
control across their networks. Learn more about Infor CloudSuite WMS: https://www.infor.com/en-sg/resources/infor-cloudsuite-wms
According to Noam Berda, Founder and CEO at
Zyllem, “Our company has spent the past three years building and perfecting a SaaS-based
distribution platform with our customers to meet the evolving needs of
enterprises. This has equipped them to gain full visibility of their own and/or
3PL fleet, optimize their routes, reduce costs by an average of 30%, while
delivering on short lead times and increasing customer satisfaction.
Over the next six months, Infor and Zyllem will
connect with major distributors in the market to share their vision of the
future logistics and supply chain market. We’re glad to have found a partner who
share our vision and are committed to bringing change to a market that is ripe
for innovation.”
Disrupting the Last Mile Logistics Market
This partnership is especially significant as it
comes at a time when the global COVID-19 crisis has unearthed new fragments and
vulnerabilities across the logistics and supply chain sector. In Southeast
Asia, organisations have been disrupted by manpower challenges, service
suspensions and inventory backlogs, with many deliveries delayed by weeks; even
months when the crisis was at its peak. Even pre-crisis, the advent and rapid
evolution of e-commerce had brought about a massive uptick in delivery demand,
with consumers seeking higher levels of service and convenience. This has
weighed particularly heavily on last mile delivery chains — a growing US$11.9 billion
market that is now proving ripe and ready for disruption.
This partnership aims to digitize and optimize
the enterprise loigsitics value chain so as to deliver intelligent tracking and
insights for customers. Go-to-market plans include account mapping, joint marketing
and webinars targeting end users.
“We
continue to see an uptick in appetite for industry-specific SaaS solutions in
Southeast Asia, and are committed to partnering with Zyllem to bring innovation
and a competitive edge to businesses in this age of digital disruption,” said
Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN. “As businesses consider their
digital capabilities and focus on resilience in this pandemic, Infor
has the deep industry expertise and a agile deployment methodology to help
get them onto the cloud quickly and enable their business with the right tools.”
