MOVE Network Showcases Partnerships with UCOLLEX at Ani-Com HK 2021

Collaboration to digitize the logistics value chain for greater agility and visibility

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 October

2020 – Zyllem, a specialist in last-mile logistics

distribution networks and Infor, a

global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today

announced its technology partnership to digitize and optimize logistics value

chains across ASEAN.

The collaboration will see Infor leverage

Zyllem’s SaaS-based distribution platform for Infor Warehouse

Management Systems (WMS), including key verticals such as retail, logistics

and distribution. This will empower Infor’s clients to integrate their

distribution and supply chains seamlessly, with end-to-end visibility and

control across their networks. Learn more about Infor CloudSuite WMS: https://www.infor.com/en-sg/resources/infor-cloudsuite-wms

According to Noam Berda, Founder and CEO at

Zyllem, “Our company has spent the past three years building and perfecting a SaaS-based

distribution platform with our customers to meet the evolving needs of

enterprises. This has equipped them to gain full visibility of their own and/or

3PL fleet, optimize their routes, reduce costs by an average of 30%, while

delivering on short lead times and increasing customer satisfaction.

Over the next six months, Infor and Zyllem will

connect with major distributors in the market to share their vision of the

future logistics and supply chain market. We’re glad to have found a partner who

share our vision and are committed to bringing change to a market that is ripe

for innovation.”

Disrupting the Last Mile Logistics Market





This partnership is especially significant as it

comes at a time when the global COVID-19 crisis has unearthed new fragments and

vulnerabilities across the logistics and supply chain sector. In Southeast

Asia, organisations have been disrupted by manpower challenges, service

suspensions and inventory backlogs, with many deliveries delayed by weeks; even

months when the crisis was at its peak. Even pre-crisis, the advent and rapid

evolution of e-commerce had brought about a massive uptick in delivery demand,

with consumers seeking higher levels of service and convenience. This has

weighed particularly heavily on last mile delivery chains — a growing US$11.9 billion

market that is now proving ripe and ready for disruption.

This partnership aims to digitize and optimize

the enterprise loigsitics value chain so as to deliver intelligent tracking and

insights for customers. Go-to-market plans include account mapping, joint marketing

and webinars targeting end users.

“We

continue to see an uptick in appetite for industry-specific SaaS solutions in

Southeast Asia, and are committed to partnering with Zyllem to bring innovation

and a competitive edge to businesses in this age of digital disruption,” said

Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN. “As businesses consider their

digital capabilities and focus on resilience in this pandemic, Infor

has the deep industry expertise and a agile deployment methodology to help

get them onto the cloud quickly and enable their business with the right tools.”

About Zyllem

Founded in 2017 and backed by leading VCs like Wavemaker, Zyllem has developed the leading distribution management platform for enterprises. Through their state-of-the-art technology, Zyllem has expanded into 7 markets, serving blue chip companies like Zuellig Pharma, COURTS and SNS Group doing more than 1m transactions.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software

specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to

67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to

deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages.

We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and

use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging

business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers

with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to

innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.