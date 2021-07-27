Most Advanced Countries in Terms of Casino Tourism

The casino industry plays an important part in the global economy and some countries promote such services for attracting tourists from all over the world. Last year, the global casino and gambling industry was estimated to be worth 227 billion U.S dollars and has more than one million workers employed in more than 5,000 establishments worldwide.

Just to have a better idea of the size of the casino industry, we will compare it with the global bottled water market that was estimated to be worth around 217 billion U.S dollars in 2020.

Experts predict that the casino industry will grow in the next couple of years, considering the digitalization and high acceptance of online gambling activities by most countries.

With that said, we decided to highlight some of the countries that base their tourism on the casino industry, which will be a great travel destination for all casino lovers.

China (Macau)

If you want to visit some of the most renowned casinos in the world then Macau should be the next place for your vacation. Macau is considered to be the world’s gambling capital rivaling Vegas, with more than 33 casinos that experts estimate to contribute up to 50% of the economy.

According to Forbes, Macau has six out of 33 largest casinos in the world such as the Starworld Hotel & Casino, Sands Macao, Casino Ponte, Venetian Macao, and much more.

Each of these casinos has transformed in the past couple of years, expanding its services to the online gambling community.

The United States (Vegas)

This list would not be the same without Vegas on the list of top global casino attractions. There is no question that the casino industry in Vegas contributes to a large part of the local economy, and with 75 casinos it attracts more than 42 million tourists every year.

One of the big casino games in Vegas are Venetian, MGM Grands Las Vegas, Bellagio, and combined with one of the best party scenes in the world, the city promises a lot of fun.

The sports betting industry in Vegas is also very popular and it seems like the city has the best atmosphere for gambling. If you are sports betting fan, you can also visit the Allegiant Stadium and possibly place some NFL bets.

If you want more NFL news make sure you check out TwinSpires.

Australia (Melbourne)

We move down to Australia – Melbourne, where gambling is a large part of the truism. One of the reasons why casinos are very popular in Melbourne is because of the odd taxation system that is covered by the casinos.

Yes, that’s right! If you win some money, the casino must pay for the tax of your winnings and you get to take out a larger portion of the cake.

The biggest attraction is Melbourne’s Crown Casino and its Entertainment Complex that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. The complex is located on Melbourne’s Yarra River and covers almost two city blocks, making it the biggest complex in the Southern Hemisphere.

Singapore

After the legalization of gambling in 2005, Singapore is probably one of the countries with the fastest advancement rate when it comes to the casino industry. It took Singapore 15 years just to get to this stadium of being the world’s biggest gambling capital, and who knows what can we expect from the future.

With a Vegas vibe, Singapore becomes alive at night with all the flashing lights from the world’s biggest casinos. You should definitely visit Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa where you can find tons of games to play and jaw-dropping entertainment from the locals.

Singapore itself is a very beautiful place to visit, with a highly advanced casino industry that involves the biggest technology and possibly massive prizes up for grabs.

Final Words

These are some of the countries that heavily rely on their casino industry, and they plan to expand their business which will attract more tourists. Most of the casinos in these countries are private, and all of them are controlled by the government in terms of safety and regulations, so you don’t have to worry about being scammed or losing your winnings. With that said, it is still recommended that you read their policies in terms of gambling just to be safe and to avoid breaking the law by mistake.

