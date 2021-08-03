Kerry Logistics Network Launches Own-Controlled Network to Link Asia to the Americas Hub

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 August 2021 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) introduces a new Trans-Pacific air freight service to connect multiple Asian locations to the USA to capture the heightened demands in the pandemic-hit air freight market. Named Kerry Freight Controlled Network (‘KCN’), the freight integrator centres on the Americas hub set up in Huntsville, Alabama, USA. The inaugural flights will originate from Hong Kong in August 2021.

KCN is a time-definite solution that offers standard air freight services to customers with guaranteed space and long-term pricing, fulfilling the needs of customers looking for stable and long-term solutions. KCN leads the market in heavy air freight integrators with door-to-door solutions for a wide range of products: from small parcels to large and oversized cargoes, including DGR and lithium batteries.

KLN is partnering with the Huntsville International Airport in the State of Alabama, USA, to establish a hub at the airport, operating inbound and outbound air cargo flights as well as trucking connections to provide seamless transportation of goods across the Americas. KLN will operate multiple aircraft on a weekly basis from select origins in Asia.

Kevin Bulger, Chief Operating Officer of USA, Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We chose Huntsville as our Americas air freight hub for KCN as it is congestion free and enjoys expedited transfer of cargo to Latin America and Mexico. With cooperation from HSV, we will be able to execute swift dispatch of cargoes to cities within the USA and Canada. KCN will be a welcomed service in the increasingly tight air cargo market and meet the demands of customers looking for a lasting and reliable solution to their air freight needs.”

Rick Tucker, CEO, Port of Huntsville, said, “The Port of Huntsville is a Southeast gateway to countries all over the world and makes our region a highly sought-after location for business and industry. Home to the Huntsville International Airport (HSV), Jetplex Industrial Park (JIP) and the International Intermodal Centre (IIC), our Port creates efficient, effective, and economical solutions for customers and stimulates the regional economy through a strong transportation infrastructure, global connectivity, and innovative logistic solutions. Kerry Logistics Network will enhance HSV’s global connectivity and speed to market solutions. We welcome our newest logistic partner to HSV and look forward to a long term, prosperous partnership.”

Backed by its excellent track record in the industry, the support of carriers, its customs clearance capacity and extensive coverage of major air transit hubs across different regions, KLN’s air freight business, from Asia to the world, surged in 2020.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





#KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Port of Huntsville – Huntsville, Alabama, U.S.

The Port of Huntsville is an inland port facility that includes – Huntsville International Airport (HSV), International Intermodal Center, Jetplex Industrial Park, Foreign Trade Zone #83, Signature Flight Support, Sheraton Four Points Hotel, and Sunset Landing Golf Course.

Huntsville International Airport (HSV) is the largest commercial airport in North Alabama, serving over 1 million passengers annually. The International Intermodal Center, located at the Port of Huntsville, provides a single hub location specializing in receiving, transferring, storing, and distributing international and domestic cargo via air, rail, and highway. The Port of Huntsville is ranked at No. 18 for international air cargo, in the continental U.S. with connections to Europe, Asia, and South America. HSV features include two parallel runways, one 10,000 feet and one 12,600 feet (second longest in the Southeast U.S.), 2.3 million square feet of air cargo ramp space, cold chain logistic solutions facilities and is served by domestic and international all-cargo carriers. Visit www.portofhuntsville.com for more information.