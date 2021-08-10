FXCM Wins Best Zero Commission Broker* 2021

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 10 August 2021 – FXCM is proud to be the winner of ADVFN’s Best Zero-Commission Broker award 2021. A zero-commission broker is defined as not to assign a fee to facilitate client-initiated trades.

As the Home of the Private Investor, ADVFN is a globally renowned online financial information provider. The premier business media outlet features live news feeds and market data facing Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and shares. The ADVFN International Financial Awards recognise the very best market-oriented products and services available in the United Kingdom and abroad, ranging from “Best Crypto YouTuber” to “Best Mobile Trading Platform”.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM said: “Being honored by ADVFN is a well-deserved recognition of our efforts. It is clear that traders are increasingly looking for more investment opportunities and that’s the cornerstone of our approach. The recent months have been really exciting for retail investors and this award is a tribute to our efforts in providing clients with the best opportunities to capitalize on market fluctuations”.

FXCM supports a number of trading platforms, including Trading Station, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and TradingView. In addition, FXCM offers trading products including: Forex trading and CFD trading in Shares, Commodities, Crypto – all trading and execution from just one account, giving investors a chance to participate in many different markets to expand profitable investment opportunities.

* Best Zero Commission Broker: Award given to FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021. FXCM may receive profits in a number of ways, including but not limited to the addition of fees to transaction spreads received by FXCM from liquidity providers, plus fees on swaps, etc… Commissions are applicable only to the Active Trader Group account type.





