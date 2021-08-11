OctaFX Asks Malaysian Celebrities What They Learnt from Their Journey to Prosperity

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 August 2021 – The global broker continues interviewing Malaysian stars for its show ‘OctaFX: Honest Stories of Success’. The guests tell personal stories about their lives, careers, and investing experiences.









OctaFX continues interviewing the brightest stars of Malaysia for its new show OctaFX: Honest Stories of Success. Three more guests will share the truth behind their success stories in the first season, which will run until the end of August.

Three episodes are already available on YouTube. Businessman Datuk Aliff Syukri, actor Dato’ Aaron Aziz, and actress Janna Nick told Fizo Omar, the show’s host, about the highlights and setbacks of their journeys to prosperity. They also shed light on their financial strategies and gave advice to those wishing to improve their financial standing.

In their sincere interviews, the stars revealed personal struggles behind their professional achievements.

Serial entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri shared how gratitude and persistence kept him going during the hard times, like when he was financially unstable at a young age and during the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised the viewers to do side jobs or open side businesses to be ready for any situation:

‘The bigger your dreams, the bigger your challenges. The higher your position, the bigger risk you take. So don’t keep thinking just of the beauty of things but be ready for what the real challenges are.’

Actor Dato’ Aaron Aziz emphasised the importance of investing in children’s education and being receptive to their opinions. ‘Do not look down on our youth, give them the opportunity, hear them out, listen to what is being said, and not to who is saying it,’ the actor said. ‘Never forget to invest in your children’s education. This will guarantee your future as parents.’ He mentioned that young people see more opportunities to earn online, including Forex trading and e-commerce, which the actor tried himself at different points of his life.

Actress Janna Nick also found it necessary to diversify her income sources and take up new jobs. She wondered how sustainable acting would be and ventured into singing, TV hosting, and entrepreneurship:

‘That has been my direction for the past ten years. I took anything that came my way. People said: ‘Janna Nick, you act, you sing, you host, you want to do everything, even business.’ What people did not know is I have been saving up money, and I sacrificed my teenage life. From 16 to 26 years, I have been working until I burnout. It got to the point where I felt I was still working even though I was sleeping.’

In the show’s upcoming episodes, the viewers will hear from comedian Harith Iskander, musician Altimet, and fashion entrepreneur Wak Doyok. New episodes go live every Wednesday on OctaFX’s YouTube channel.

Besides enjoying inspirational stories, the show’s viewers can win prizes from OctaFX. They are welcome to watch any episode they are interested in, answer a question from Fizo Omar about their own experience, dreams, or beliefs in the comments, and gain a chance to win a branded T-shirt and 200 USD to invest in trading with the broker.

OctaFX: Honest Stories of Success is available on the company’s official YouTube channel and a dedicated page.

OctaFX is committed to helping its clients reach their financial goals. The company hopes that this show will provide its viewers with relevant financial tips and money management skills.

