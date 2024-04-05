Accelerating forward Thailand’s cement roadmap, Dr. Chana Poomee, TCMA Chairman, is set to strengthen tie with global green funds boosting Thai industry competitiveness and effort to achieve the Net Zero 2050
“Dr. Chana Poomee” Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), announced the vision of ‘TCMA Synergizing the Actions toward Net Zero 2050, to drive the cement industry, join forces in all sectors, upgrade industry energy transition with innovation, connect global green funds to realize Net Zero Goal, increase Thailand’s industrial capacity, and respond to climate change megatrend.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Dr. Chana Poomee, as being continued the leadership position of Thai Cement Manufactures Association for another term, presented a vision statement ‘TCMA Synergizing the Actions toward Net Zero 2050’, focuses on several key missions of accelerating the Thai cement industry, transitioning to clean energy, achieving Net Zero by 2050, integrating cooperation with all sectors, elevating TCMA’s role on the international forum to connect green funds in helping Thai industry to cope with the green economy megatrend and sustainable growth.
