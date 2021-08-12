VideoMonster is a One-stop Video-making Platform for Effortless Professional Videos

The free video maker can create captivating videos of 30-second within minutes with over 4000 video templates & 400 tunes. VideoMonster is currently available in five languages.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 12 August 2021 – Video is a very effective form of communication, and with the rise of social media, the popularity of video creation has increased. Whether it is for Facebook and Instagram reels, Tiktok snippets, or YouTube videos, everyone wants to post exciting short videos to increase followers, bring in more views, build their brand, and market their businesses.





Shooting videos has become accessible with better smartphones, but creating excellent professional-level videos is still tricky. Korean startup VideoMonster has developed the technology to equip everyone to make professional-level videos. The startup’s short-form video-making platform allows creating captivating videos of 30-seconds duration in just 3 minutes.





The demand for video making is skyrocketing. However, there is a lack of expert video editors that can affordably support the customers’ needs. Video Monster is all set to fill that gap.





This free video editing application has transformed experts’ design files into an easy-to-use UI that makes video editing as simple as just drag and drop. Once the video is placed on the app, it takes care of the rest with its 3900+ video templates integrated into a cloud rendering engine. As a result, this free video editor makes professional video creation easy. VideoMonster’s popularity is validated by more than 200,000 users, including startups, corporates, advertising agencies, and government institutions.





VideoMonster’s services are available in 5 languages

VideoMonster is also planning on scaling up its customer base, including the B2B market with SaaS application allowing customized API SW embedding for e-commerce, live commerce digital signage platforms. The company is also working on an overseas expansion plan with its service already available in Japan, Vietnam and Thailand. Videomonster offers complete localization in English, Korean, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese languages, with assistance and design fonts available in the local language. In 2021, VideoMonster plans to launch its service in India, Indonesia, and the MENA region.

VideoMonster‘s CEO, Donghyuk Chun, shared his plan to secure Series A investment this year. With the additional investment, Chun hopes to surpass 2 million users by 2023 with more advanced services on offer to cater to the rapid growth of video production demand at home in Korea and abroad.

