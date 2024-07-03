Philips Evnia Releases New Gaming Monitors with MiniLED Backlighting, 4K Resolution, High Refresh Rate, and More.

Philips Evnia Releases New MiniLED Gaming Monitors

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2024 – New miniLED gaming monitors have arrived to the Philips Evnia product line, catered towards gamers and gaming animators.The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800MW, 32M2N6800M, and 27M2N6800ML have been released today, coming with an array of features that elevate any gamer or animator’s experience. For example, these monitors’ IPS panels with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels provide more screen space for gamers to see more details on screen and enhanced productivity for animators by providing more room to work. However, the star feature of these monitors is the miniLED backlight with 1152 zones, which enables a world of color while diving into any gaming world. These zones especially help animators in 2D or 3D artwork with weaving the illusion of movement in objects and characters.The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M monitor is the ideal option for gamers or animators who appreciate high-quality color: The miniLED backlight, when combined with the monitor’s 4K resolution, is an absolute powerhouse for color quality. With this array of specs and the monitor’s DisplayHDR 1000 qualification, a very realistic and vivid color experience can be expected, perfect for gamers to immerse themselves in a vividly colorful world and for animators to have precise color accuracy to breathe life into their creations.In addition to this, color is also apparent on the monitor’s exterior. With the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M being equipped with Ambiglow lighting, gamers and animators can create a truly enchanting experience with RGB ambient lighting that can follow audio and video content.Apart from its premium visual features, the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800MW has more to offer when it comes to speed: Its rapid 240Hz refresh rate, along with the monitor’s Stark ShadowBoost feature, will allow for a smooth, stutter-free creative experience for animators, as well as enabling the fastest type of gameplay for gamers to hit their targets and see even in the darkest corners. Not only that, Stark Shadowboost has three customizable levels so gamers and animators can personalize and fine-tune the color they would like in each scene.The Philips Evnia 27M2N6800ML is equipped with features that are specifically designed for action-packed gaming.One of the most gaming-focused features of the Philips Evnia 27M2N6800ML is the Smart Crosshair feature which assists gamers in hitting targets by automatically calibrating the color of the crosshair to the game’s background; thereby making gaming more efficient and productive.The Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M is packed with additional features that are suited for those who spend many hours in front of the screen. For example, the Smart Ergo Base adjusts the monitor to the most comfortable and ergonomic position while the monitor’s LowBlue mode and Flicker-free settings make the viewing experience more comfortable by reducing flicker and blue light emissions, making long gaming sessions and creative projects less strenuous on both the neck and the eyes.Not to mention, the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800M has also won the iF Design Award 2023 and Red Dot Award 2023 for its modern design features; thereby making it a comfortable, fashionable, and productive all-around gaming monitor.For more information about the Philips Evnia 32M2N6800MW, 32M2N6800M, and 27M2N6800ML , please visit https://www.evnia.philips Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors #Evnia #gamingmonitor #gaming

About Evnia

Philips’ new gaming brand, Evnia, plans to “Reinvent the rules”. Designed for the modern gamer, Philips Evnia monitors slash stereotypes by providing more than just technical advantages, but also a sleek design that molds into any modern home environment.



At Philips Evnia, the goal is to make a monitor designed for everyone and anyone that aspires to be a gamer. With immersive features including the exclusive Ambiglow, gamers can personalize their surroundings and feel at ease when it’s time to game.



As new Philips Evnia models begin to launch throughout 2023, the only thing left for us to say is “Game on”.

