NTT and i-CABLE announce strategic alliance to address the evolving network demands of Hong Kong enterprises

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 August 2021 – NTT Ltd., a global technology and business solutions provider, and i-DATA, a wholly owned subsidiary company of i-CABLE Communications Limited, a Hong Kong leading internet and pay-TV service provider, today announced the signing of a strategic alliance, addressing the increasing demand for network reliability, business continuity and cybersecurity in Hong Kong. The collaboration will explore initiatives including managed network services to accelerate enterprises’ performance.









Taichi Hiramatsu, CEO, North Asia and Hong Kong, NTT Ltd. and Tan Sri Dato’ David Chiu, Chairman, i-CABLE Communications Limited sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





(from left to right) Taichi Hiramatsu, CEO, North Asia and Hong Kong, NTT Ltd., Tan Sri Dato’ David Chiu, Chairman, i-CABLE Communications Limited and Tsang On Yip, Patrick, Non-executive Director, i-CABLE Communications Limited at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony.

An increasing number of Hong Kong enterprises have adopted digital business models, with the wide adoption of cloud, distributed workplace and disruptive technologies. According to the IMD World Competitiveness Centre[1], Hong Kong is ranked second in Asia and fifth in the world in terms of Digital Competitiveness. This is an indication of Hong Kong’s rapid adoption of new digital technologies, which requires robust, secure and seamless connectivity to keep business always-on and competitive.

To address market needs, the alliance will leverage NTT’s enterprise-grade IP connectivity and i-DATA’s local network capabilities for its managed network services initiative. This will provide resilient network infrastructure with redundant backup, dedicated bandwidth and cybersecurity applications – all delivered with NTT’s managed services. Backed by NTT’s Tier-1 Global IP backbone, enterprise clients can also enjoy low latency connections to mainland China, Asia, US, Europe and Australia with a 100% service level guarantee.

Other initiatives of the strategic alliance between NTT and i-DATA include call-center-as-a-service (CCaaS), which aims to help enterprises optimize customer experience by integrating and managing their entire customer experience (CX) ecosystem, and managed data center services.





Taichi Hiramatsu, CEO, North Asia and Hong Kong, NTT Ltd., said, “NTT has had a long-term business relationship with i-CABLE in Hong Kong since 2012. We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with this strategic alliance, working hand in hand with i-DATA to enable a secure and connected future. Moving forward, NTT will continue its dedication to helping enterprises advance business agility, transformation and automation through hybrid network connectivity solutions.”

Tan Sri Dato’ David Chiu, Chairman of i-CABLE Communications Limited, said, “The pandemic has changed the world and uncovered new business potential with digital transformation. Never before has technology and network played a more critical role for organizations. Business leaders have had to reimagine their business models, leveraging innovative technology as well as secure and seamless networks to stay resilient. We are confident that our strategic alliance with NTT, our credible technology partner, will maximize our business potential across different markets.”



About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

About i-CABLE Communications Limited

i-CABLE Communications Limited (stock code 1097) is an integrated communications services provider in Hong Kong, commanding a large and influential TV viewer and communications service user base in town.

The Group owns and operates a near universal wireline telecommunications network in Hong Kong to provide media and telecommunications services to over two million households.

The Group is also one of the producers of television and multimedia content based in Hong Kong for distribution over conventional and new media, with a particular focus on news, information, sports and entertainment.





About i-DATA

i-DATA is a wholly owned subsidiary company of i-CABLE Communications Limited. It was formed in 2021. i-DATA aims to provide reliable and cost effective telecommunications solutions to enterprises, in order to enhance enterprise business development. i-DATA provides Data Centre Interconnect (DCI), agility access to Cloud applications, as well as a flexible and price competitive DIA platform, intending to meet the increasing demand of data service in Hong Kong. It is dedicated to enhancing the international telecommunication hub position in Hong Kong.





