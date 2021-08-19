Virtus Medical acquired International Medical Center – Beijing

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 August 2021 – Virtus Medical Group (Virtus) is pleased to announce that the Group has acquired 70% equity interests in International Medical Center – Beijing (IMC). The acquisition demonstrates Virtus’s commitment to delivering high-quality private healthcare and telemedicine service across Beijing and its neighbouring cities. Acquisition of the remaining 30% equity interests is expected to be completed within 12 months.









IMC is conveniently located in the heart of Beijing’s diplomatic and business district, Lufthansa Business Circle, where many foreign embassies and multinational corporations have their headquarters. Established in the early 90s, IMC was among the first group of high-end medical institutions to serve foreigners. It provides a wide variety of medical services, including Preventive Care, Primary Care, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Women’s Health, Paediatrics, Paediatric Surgery, Stomatology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Psychiatry, medical examination, medical imaging and Traditional Chinese Medicine. With the support of Beijing’s highest grade (AAA) hospitals, IMC provides one-stop services from screening, diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation to local residents as well as people moving from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and other countries to Beijing. In addition, IMC has been actively expanding the network of overseas partners, providing second medical opinions from international medical experts, and arranging overseas medical examinations and treatments. Its exemplary one-stop medical service model and medical resources have been well recognized, as evidenced by “The Best Hospital and Clinic Achievement Award” granted by Global Times in 2017.

Benefits of China-Hong Kong Cooperation

The prosperous development of personalized precision medicine, differences in medical systems, verbal communication and different personal experiences all make patients have higher requirements for medical services. The impact of geographical restrictions is even more significant in the post-epidemic era. Dr Manson Fok, Chairman of Virtus Medical Group, is confident that the acquisition will achieve synergies that allow IMC to develop more green channels for domestic referrals, relying on Virtus’s experience in developing diversified high-end medical services and IMC’s mature service packages. Samuel Poon, CEO of Virtus Medical Group, believes that IMC can leverage the advanced knowledge, expertise, technology, and professional ethics of the Hong Kong medical industry to boost patients’ confidence about Mainland China healthcare services.

Hong Kong residents living in Beijing will benefit

On the other hand, a robust multidisciplinary specialist team from Virtus is preparing to provide IMC patients with telemedicine services. Telemedicine service benefits patients who need a second opinion from medical experts and facilitates medical knowledge exchange between Beijing and Hong Kong. More than 30 specialists are ready, covering Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, Paediatric Immunology, Allergy & Infectious Diseases, Metabolism and Genetics, Paediatric Respiratory Medicine, Paediatric Surgery, Paediatric Endocrinology, Metabolism and Genetics, Cardiology, Neurology, Otorhinolaryngology, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Orthopaedics & Traumatology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicine, Clinical Oncology, Haematology & Haematological Oncology, Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery and Urology. The telemedicine service overcomes geographical and speech barriers and increases access to quality healthcare services. It is expected to benefit more than tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents living in Beijing.

About Virtus Medical Group

Established in early 2018, Virtus Medical Group upholds the vision of developing an evidence-based healthcare practice with a patient-first culture. Virtus brings together more than 80 doctors of different disciplines and a large group of allied health professionals to offer a multidisciplinary medical approach across different stages of a complete health cycle – Prevention, Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation. Virtus provides its services from Virtus Medical Tower, a 15-storey medical facility located in the heart of Central, together with 15 specialist centres and two multidisciplinary medical centres across Central and Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.

