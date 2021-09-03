Asia’s Largest Professional Learning Platform SpeakIn Ties up with Singapore-based Exponent Global Consulting

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 September 2021 – SpeakIn, Asia’s largest tech-enabled professional learning platform, today announced their official partnership with local recruitment firm, Exponent Global Consulting to further expand its presence in the region. This collaboration hopes to grant both SpeakIn and Exponent Global Consulting the ability to revolutionize the corporate learning landscape in the region through purpose-led upskilling, thereby also impacting talent development and acquisition across sectors.

Believing in an individual’s ability to change the course of an organisation, Exponent Global Consulting dedicatedly offers its clientele consulting services that are heavily embedded in leadership development, executive coaching and organization development. SpeakIn not only complements this thought process but also elevates it through accomplished experts who shed light on varying topics that influence workplace dynamics such as diversity and inclusion, women empowerment, sustainable investments and coaching.

This joint venture is the first of many that SpeakIn seeks to emulate within the region. Founded on the belief that it is crucial for knowledge to be democratised for higher growth opportunities, SpeakIn believes in streamlining its clients’ access to well grounded, practical information offered through verified and credible thought leaders from different industries. Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SpeakIn said “We had previously announced our desire to form local partnerships with businesses who prioritise technology powered learning and development equally within the region and we’re incredibly excited to embark on this journey with Exponent Global Consulting. Through this collaboration, we aspire to be a reliable catalyst of change for professional development in a knowledge driven, meritocratic society such as Singapore’s with the effective use of our platform’s faculties.”





“Content, quality and adaptability are at the forefront of SpeakIn’s decisions. From our understanding of the Singapore market, there is great emphasis and willingness to engage in preferential learning in order to progress. By providing a tailormade platform that caters to professionals and corporations seeking to gain a competitive edge, we seek to build a global community of like-minded, passionate and ambitious individuals to refashion professional development within the region.” she added.





Mrigank Ojha, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Exponent Global Consulting comments on the joint venture, “With a tie-up with SpeakIn, Exponent will be able to offer its clients a comprehensive suite of Learning, Development and Coaching services from top-tier global experts. SpeakIn’s unique models for best-in-class learning platform which is ideally suited for organizations that are truly committed to upskilling their teams. Exponent is confident that its clients across various sectors and geographies will benefit tremendously from SpeakIn’s capability development offerings”.

This partnership between SpeakIn and Exponent Global Consulting is the first of many steps SpeakIn is working towards accomplishing since their establishment in Singapore as the new global headquarters earlier this month. The eventual plan for SpeakIn is to enter the markets of other ASEAN countries and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit https://www.speakin.co/sg/





Please find more information in the link below: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5twhhdqjq8kns0i/AADAX_pDfjBzU-3vk_oNhPvca?dl=0



