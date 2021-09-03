500 Startups Kicks-off Taiwan Tech Arena Accelerator Program to Strengthen Taiwan’s Startup Ecosystem

The global program has selected 13 Taiwanese and 7 international startups

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 3 September 2021 – Global venture capital firm 500 Startups announced today that it has selected 20 startups to be part of the Taiwan Tech Arena (“TTA”) Accelerator Program. The program aims to impact Taiwan’s innovation ecosystem, by nurturing local and international startups that have the potential to scale regionally and globally.

Joining 13 Taiwanese companies are 7 international startups that aim to build or expand their businesses in Taiwan. They are building tech-enabled solutions to issues in several sectors, including healthcare, HR, fintech, IT, education, consumer services, marketing, and design.

The eight-week accelerator program offers 500 Startups’ signature accelerator growth curriculum, including workshops and masterclasses where participants can leverage access to 500 Startups’ global network of mentors, founders, and industry stakeholders.

“We believe the startup community in Taiwan has tremendous potential, with the program receiving more than 180 applicants,” said Carrie Liauw, Regional Director of 500 Startups’ APAC program. “We’re very excited to bring together a strong selection of founders, who will receive unwavering support through this program. We believe that the program will play a central role in Taiwan’s startup ecosystem.”

“For years, Taiwan was well-known as a major chip manufacturer, but we are now making significant strides in the digital space. Our partnership with 500 Startups plays a central role in our quest to build a world-class startup ecosystem,” says a TTA Representative.

The startups in the program are:

Aibou: All-in-one workforce management tool for shift-work industries, with easily actionable data analytics.

AIDirect: Empowers dentists with AI algorithm and material database, to provide a quicker, painless and more precise treatment for patients.

aiseed Inc.: Developing an autonomous drone platform and total solutions to help any size companies adopt advanced autonomous vehicles to reach their business goal by reducing inefficient and redundant operations.

Artzy: Brings creative talent and businesses together to spark new possibilities.

CreatorDB: An influencer marketing software platform plus agency focused on using big data analytics with AI to help companies run marketing campaigns with social media creators efficiently both in terms of time and cost.

Crescendo Lab: Build simple, practical software and data solutions to transform enterprises to better communicate with their customer

Dent&Co: Online dental booking platform.

dipp, Inc.: Aims to transform visual design process into a scientific one through design analysis and automation of design production workflow.

Fluv: Asia’s leading pet care platform.

Giftpack: AI-powered corporate gifting CRM that elevates the experience and process.

GoSky AI Inc.: AI-powered data analytics communication tool for businesses.

KryptoGO: Helps financial institutions, such as banks, insurance, and VASPs to quickly identify money-laundering risks with a due diligence engine built on top of AI and DLT.

MyProGuide: Professional tour guide center.

OakMega: Enables customers to build trustful relationships with your VIP customers.

OnMyGrad Limited: Supercharges campus recruitment with immersive virtual experiences and exclusive industry insights for emerging talents.

ShowHue: Creates high converting product images automatically.

Spaceship: A platform where users can easily and instantly compare and book international courier services.

SparkAmplify: AI-powered PR, unleashing a brand’s media coverage potential.

Talent Basket: Edtech platform that helps companies hire top global students.

YajanTech Co.Ltd.: AR/VR and facial recognition technologies applicable to multiple industries.





In addition to the above, 500 Startups has also worked with a number of other Taiwanese startups to provide them with resources and support, including Blocto, Carvis AI, CYBAVO, InfuseAI, MangaX, Phase and Rosetta.ai.

To register for the Demo Day of the TTA Accelerator Program, please sign up at https://bit.ly/2Vd4wlx. To learn more about the TTA Accelerator Program, please visit https://ecosystems.500.co/taiwan-tech-arena.

About 500 Startups

500 Startups is one of the most active global early-stage venture capital firms. Since its inception in 2010, 500 Startups has invested in over 2,500 companies across 77 countries. Its 140-plus team members are located in more than 15 countries to support 500 Startups’ global portfolio. Notable investments include Credit Karma, Canva, Talkdesk, Intercom, GitLab, Grab and Bukalapak.

500 Startups also helps develop innovation ecosystems by partnering with governments and foundations to build tailored accelerator programs, and with corporations to build internal venture building capacity and to undertake external innovation partnerships with startups. 500 Startups also trains investors through educational programs. 500 Startups has run more than 50 growth and accelerator programs for over 1,500 startups worldwide.





About Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA)

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a deep tech startup ecosystem building program bringing academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporate and investors under one roof.





Located in Taipei Arena with 30,000+ sq ft co-working and event space specifically designed for tech innovation, Taiwan Tech Arena aims to cultivate deep technology entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation and build a vibrant cross border deep tech startup ecosystem.





#500Startups