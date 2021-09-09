Arlo Introduces Newest Addition To Its Award-Winning Pro Series With Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Latest Pro Series camera connects directly to Wi-Fi for even easier DIY setup with features including 2K HDR video quality and a 160-degree field of view





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 September 2021 – Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced the addition to its award-winning Pro series of security cameras – the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera. The Pro 4 features advanced technologies including 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver clear video quality day and night. Unlike its predecessor, the Pro 4 connects directly to Wi-Fi, enabling an even easier DIY setup as a standalone security solution or compliment to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Starting at a RRP of SGD $399 for a Pro 4 single cam and SGD $749 for a two-camera kit, the Pro 4 range is available in early September at major retailers including Harvey Norman, Challenger and the official Arlo store on Lazada Singapore, Shopee Singapore and Hachi.Tech.

“Our industry-leading products are designed to deliver peace of mind without compromise. The new Pro 4 features improved connectivity allowing for direct to Wi-Fi installation without the need of a Base Station or SmartHub while existing Arlo users still have the opportunity to add the new cameras to their current system,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC. “With Pro 4, we want to offer consumers the option to choose the installation method most suitable for their needs. Couple this feature with customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app and we enable users to confidently monitor and manage their security.”

Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Secure, compliments the Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Cameras to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Secure trial included with their purchase. Arlo Secure provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 2K HD video recording, for added peace of mind. Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Secure users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages1. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

Features of the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera include:

2K Video with HDR: See a crystal-clear picture in every detail through Arlo Pro 4’s high-performance lenses

See a crystal-clear picture in every detail through Arlo Pro 4’s high-performance lenses 160-Degree Viewing Angle: See a wide field of view to keep an eye on what matters most

See a wide field of view to keep an eye on what matters most Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests with an integrated spotlight

Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests with an integrated spotlight Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event

Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event Colour Night Vision: See what’s lurking with colour night vision allowing you to see video in colour rather than traditional black and white

See what’s lurking with colour night vision allowing you to see video in colour rather than traditional black and white Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full two-way audio that reduces wind and noise

Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full two-way audio that reduces wind and noise Direct to Wi-Fi: Connects directly to Wi-Fi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate Base Station

Connects directly to Wi-Fi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate Base Station Wire-Free and Weather-Resistant: Wire-free setup and a magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors

Wire-free setup and a magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors Rechargeable Battery: Rechargeable, removable battery lasts up to six months on one charge 2

Rechargeable, removable battery lasts up to six months on one charge Magnetic Charging Cable: Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place

Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place Platform Compatibility: Works with Apple HomeKit, 3 Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control SmartHub/Base Station Optional: Enable local storage recording, cross-trigger other cameras in the ecosystem and enhance camera range and battery life by connecting a compatible Arlo SmartHub or Base Station (VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000)





For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/asia.









1 Personalised alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

2 Based on usage of 4000 seconds per month, 30 seconds per stream, and day/night event splits 2:1. Will vary with device settings, use, activity captured and environmental factors

3 HomeKit compatibility for Arlo Pro 4 requires connection to a compatible SmartHub or Base Station





About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





