DYXnet Spares No Effort to Fulfill Its Corporate Social Responsibility by Donating Social Enterprise Mooncakes to The Elderly Served by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 September 2021 – Caring for the community to uphold corporate social responsibility is one of the core values of DYXnet (a member of NEOLINK), especially to support and express care for those in need during the pandemic through diversified CSR programs. Following the donation of masks and disinfectant products to the needy early last year when the anti-epidemic supplies were in lack, the company is donating 1000 pieces of healthy mooncakes from a social enterprise iBakery to the elderly served by Tung Wah Group of Hospitals this year. These work as the company’s commitment to support the society in every way and to embrace our community with concerns and caring.





Representatives from DYXnet, TWGHs and the beneficiaries attended the donation ceremony

Ms. Alice LEUNG (back row, left 4), Head of Community Services Division of TWGHs, Ms. Ivy LUI (back row, left 5), Group Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications, DYXnet, Ms. Kim LAU (back row, left 3), Chairman of the Committee on Promotion of Volunteer Services of TWGHs, Ms. Christie PANG (back row, right 3), Human Resources and Administration Manager of DYXnet, Mr. Gary WONG (back row, left 1), Centre Supervisor of TWGHs Enhanced Home and Community Care Services (Sham Shui Po) / (Yau Tsim Mong) and Mr. Mac CHENG (back row, right 1), Centre Supervisor of TWGHs Yu Mak Yuen Integrated Services Centre .

A donation ceremony was held at TWGHs – Yu Mak Yuen Integrated Services Centre in early September with representatives from DYXnet, different community services at TWGHs as well as the elderly beneficiaries. The donated mooncakes are customized with the names of DYXnet and NEOLINK in Chinese (互聯一線), and they are 100% handmade by iBakery employees with different abilities. The company would like to share with the elderly the sincere blessings and greetings with the healthy festival food with no coloring or preservatives added during the production. iBakery is a social enterprise under the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals where over half of the employees it trained and hired are with disabilities. The mooncakes would be further distributed to the centers from TWGHs including Wong Cho Tong District Elderly Community Centre, Enhanced Home and Community Care Services and Chan Feng Men Ling Day Care Centre for the Elderly.









Customized handmade mooncakes from the social enterprise – iBakery

“We have become a member of NEOLINK (a new sub-brand of VNET) since April this year, and this charity program is a very significant start to demonstrate our common goal to be a responsible leader and to contribute for the betterment of our society” said Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet. “Apart from this charity donation, we also purchased hundred boxes of mooncake from iBakery as festival gifts for our corporate clients this year, which further promotes such social inclusion concept in our business community and to encourage companies to support those in need in different ways. We believe corporate social responsibility is a mutual way for corporates to support the society while benefiting themselves in the process,” he added.





