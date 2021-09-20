Galton Voysey Limited wins 2 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 20 September 2021 – Galton Voysey Limited, an accomplished DTC brand developer, has won both the “Leading Brand Developer, Hong Kong” and the “Young Women CEO of the Year, Hong Kong – Kimberley Woo (Galton Voysey)” awards for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world’s key trends. Galton Voysey Limited was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Galton Voysey Limited winning the awards, Shivkumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, “Galton Voysey Limited is a driving force in the DTC market, being a front-running pioneer in today’s e-commerce-driven market of disruptive DTC brands. They’re a reminder that the apparent monopoly of the well-known retail giants isn’t as strong as many people think when smaller brands can find gaps and bypass the middlemen entirely. Miss Woo is an outstanding CEO, and we’re excited about what DTC brands she’ll bring to life in the coming years.”

Commenting on winning the award, Kimberley Woo (CEO) said, “I feel very honoured to have received the awards of Leading Brand Developer of the Year and Young Female CEO of the Year. I do not believe that without an amazing team behind me, this could have happened. I hope to continue to grow Galton Voysey to becoming a leading eCommerce company and to add amazing talent to the team.”





About Galton Voysey Limited

Galton Voysey’s vision is to be the leading developer of Direct-to-Consumer Brands. The company has a portfolio of 45+ in-house brands whereby they build, grow and own them 100% internally. From the initial idea conceptualization to building the website, designing the product, finding the manufacturing partner, buying the inventory, managing the logistics, getting the inventory to the US warehouse, creating adverts, selling to the end consumer, and the after customer care, Galton Voysey manages everything in-house. They own 100% of all the brands that they have in their portfolio.

