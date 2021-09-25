The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Annual Conference 2021 Explores the new reality of surveying industry

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 September 2021 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) hosted its Annual Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong today. Themed “Surveying into the New Reality” this year, the Conference gathered various government office heads, business leaders, experts and scholars to share insights and deliberate on the prospects of the surveying industry. Mr WONG Wai-lun, Michael, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour. Delivered both online and offline, the Conference drew a participation of over 300 industry professionals.

In recent years, the surveying industry and its practice have undergone changes due to technological advancement as well as impacts of the pandemic. The HKIS Annual Conference this year explored how practitioners acclimatized and shifted their operation model under the new normal. A number of expert speakers shared their experience at the Conference and deliberated on how surveyors adapted and changed, explored possibilities and opportunities with the aim of bringing innovation and changes to the surveying industry.

Speaking at the annual conference, Mr WONG Wai-lun, Michael, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, shared with participants some of the things that the Government has been doing and would continue to do in planning for the future development of Hong Kong, including its effort in increasing land supply to meet housing, economic and social needs, as well as streamlining the development process.

The Conference comprised three sections during which seven industry leaders, experts and scholars deliberated on industry trends under the new normal and explored prospects from all-rounded and professional perspectives. Speakers included Mr YU Tak-cheung, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the HKSAR Government deliberating on “Facilitating Regulator under the New Normal“; Sr Emily LI, Head of Project Development of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited on “Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in Lok Ma Chau Loop: Pioneering into a New Dimension“; and Mr Kevin KAM, Chief Digital Officer of QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited on “ The New Era of Cashless Payments ” and more. Both online and offline participants engaged in active discussion.

Sr Edwin TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors mentions, “As surveyors, we must keep up with the times, stay on top of new happenings around us, and develop new knowledge and abilities from it. At the same time, we need to adapt to changes arising from the new normal and seize any emerging opportunity so that we can build a better Hong Kong.”





Sr Paul WONG, Chairman of Annual Conference 2021 Organising Committee and Vice President of the HKIS , notes in his closing speech, “This Conference discussed various issues pertaining to the present and future Hong Kong. We hope that participants will be inspired by the Conference contents, reflect on the prospects of Hong Kong’s surveying industry, and give back to the society by raising Hong Kong’s present standard of living.”





About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 10 September 2021, the number of members reached 10,683, of which 7,367 were corporate members, 70 were associate members and 3,246 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

HKIS has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey,etc.





