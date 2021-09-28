OMNILICIOUS EATS – The Big Vegan Pig Out

World’s first plant-based pork brand, OmniPork, launches The Big Vegan Pig Out in partnership with UK restaurants in 21 NEW locations to showcase plant-based innovations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 28 September 2021 – Asia’s leading 100% plant-based pork brand, OmniPork, is launching a series of popular restaurant partnerships, which will run from now until the 31st October! Joining them are renowned restaurants right across the UK, including cult Kyushu-Brixton fusion Japanese restaurant Nanban, London based burger giants Nanny Bill’s, authentic Vietnamese Hanoi Ca Phe, dim sum aficionados Royal China Group, plant-based specialists Plant Hustler, Plant Powered Pizza, No Bonez and VeganE, as well as pizza start-up Pizza is Lovely, sushi with a difference from Let’s Do Maki and finally, Japanese inspired Negi Nori and Hachi.













The new dishes all use one of OmniPork’s three high-quality pork alternatives – Mince and Luncheon, both of which are Great Taste Awards winners, and Strips – to create an inspired selection of delectable vegan delicacies such as Loaded Poyk & Kimchi Friez with Omni Strips, Omni Miso Tan Tan Men, Steamed OmniPork Radish Dumplings, Spamriyaki Burger, a Meat Feast Pizza featuring OmniPork Mince and even an Omni Shawarma Wrap.





OmniPork was created in 2018, with the brand taking Asia and, most recently, the United Kingdom by storm due to its tender, juicy texture, versatility and sustainability credentials. Available through Ocado and selected supermarkets, OmniPork’s three varieties allow chefs to curate an infinite variety of plant-based dishes and can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed or crumbled. Made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms and rice, OmniPork’s products contain less saturated fat, less calories, and zero cholesterol compared to animal-based pork products.





David Yeung, Founder of OmniFoods says, “We are delighted to be partnering with such a dazzling array of talented chefs and lively restaurants to showcase our OmniPork products. With more and more of our community enthusiastically adopting plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles, products like OmniPork allow anyone who is looking for a more sustainable, healthier alternative to seamlessly make the transition away from traditional meat products“.





OmniFoods is part of the award winning food innovation social enterprise Green Monday Group, who work to increase plant-based diet and lifestyle awareness.





#OmniFoods



