Velocity Global launches next-gen technology to power its global work platform

LAS VEGAS, US – News Direct – 28 September 2021 –

Platform eliminates friction to manage any talent anywhere, anytime in a single click

Proprietary technology delivers a seamless cloud experience for clients and talent

Velocity Global scales its leading global work platform with the launch of its next-generation technology. Built on proprietary code and best-in-breed cloud solutions, the latest version streamlines the client and talent experience to deliver real-time insights to compliantly manage distributed teams.





Velocity Global unveiled the technology experience at the HR Technology Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas.





“Our global work platform delivers compliance, accuracy, flexibility, and customization, which inspired our next-generation technology for a seamless client and talent experience,” said Dave Martelon, Velocity Global chief technology officer.





Velocity Global’s next-generation technology introduces several features including:





Streamlined Supported Employee Onboarding: New team members are guided through a seamless step-by-step experience customized to their country of employment.





Interactive Global Dashboard: Clients can view all of their supported employees and their employment status across the globe at a glance, and drill down into details at the country level.





Simple Time Off Management: Clients view and approve time off requests for all supported employees in one place.





Flexible Payroll Requests: Clients generate, view, and manage recurring and one-time payment requests based on their custom payroll schedule with ease.





Consolidated Invoicing and Payments: The platform generates consolidated invoices so clients can pay their talent with a single click of a button.





3rd Party Integrations: The platform is built to reduce the overhead of manual data entry through integrations with clients’ internal systems.





“Our team makes the complex simple,” said Martelon. “We built a proprietary infrastructure that connects with leading talent management systems and removes friction for clients and HR departments. The underlying infrastructure is flexible and enables the future of work.”





Velocity Global’s work platform combines the company’s proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale to build globally distributed teams. More than 1,000 clients rely on Velocity Global’s platform without the need to set up their own legal entities in other countries or other states.





Velocity Global is exhibiting at HR Technology Conference and Exposition at booth #5514.





About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and employee experience to employ any talent anywhere with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.





