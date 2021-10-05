Domino’s utilises Azure to cook up innovation boost

Streamlined process promises better customer experiences

Despite the constraints of the global pandemic Domino’s continues to grow rapidly; in the last financial year it served 281 million pizzas, opened 285 new stores around the world, and recorded $3.7 billion worth of network sales. This financial year it expects to open a further 500 stores.





Its latest wave of digital modernisation sees Domino’s transitioning workloads and data collections from on-premise servers, and optimising its ordering and fulfilment systems – which will in turn enhance the customer experience and build loyalty.





Michael Gillespie, CDXO, Domino’s said; “Innovation is baked into the very DNA of Domino’s and by utilising Azure there is an opportunity to accelerate the pace at which we can deliver new services and products, and streamline operations for our business and for our franchisees.

“We have a clear roadmap of the innovation opportunities that will keep Domino’s at the forefront of this industry. Microsoft Azure provides the high performance, resilient and trusted digital foundations for that and opens the door to a whole ecosystem of Azure tools, skills and services that we will be able to leverage.”









Recently appointed CTO, Matthias Hansen, said; “It’s great to walk into an established relationship with a technology partner where we are both challenging each other to be our best. I look forward to continuing our partnership and using Microsoft’s services as our global business continues to grow.”

During its most recent investor presentation Domino’s outlined plans to;





Use data driven analysis to prioritise new store development;

Invest in customers’ digital ordering experience (a new web and mobile platform will be rolled out this financial year); and

Analyse store metrics to improve unit economics.





Domino’s international growth plans, particularly in Japan and Europe, are also supported by Azure which promises unparalleled scalability and geographic reach.

Steven Worrall, managing director, Microsoft Australia said; “I’m absolutely delighted that Domino’s, which is a leading Australian retail company and innovator, has embraced the power and potential of Microsoft Azure as the digital platform for the future.

“I firmly believe that this agreement will ensure Domino’s can accelerate even further ahead and Microsoft will be there every step of the way to support its endeavours.”





Microsoft is currently working with Domino’s on the design of a new store, using technology and data-driven insights to optimise layout and processes. Leveraging Microsoft’s extensive partner ecosystem, the idea is to optimise the physical store layout for the pizza making and delivery process using digital twin technology and testing the results virtually before commencing the fit-out.





About Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the largest pizza chain in Australia. The ASX-listed business operates in 10 markets, with more than 3,100 stores and is the leading international Domino’s franchise.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.





