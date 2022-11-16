Taiwan’s TCCF 2022 Drives $32 Million Growth in Asia Content Market

The third edition of TCCF (Taiwan Creative Content Fest) took place from November 3 to 13, 2022, at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – A record-setting 60 thousand visits were recorded at the third edition of TCCF (Taiwan Creative Content Fest), exceeding the previous year’s footfall by twofold. The organizer, TAICCA (Taiwan Creative Content Agency) attributes this increase, in part, to the extension of TCCF’s program from 5 to 11 days, and to the expanded pitching program with greater participation from international buyers. Nearly 100 events were held throughout the 11-day festival, including exhibitions and performances that opened to the public throughout, attracting bumper crowds.