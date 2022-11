Taiwan’s TCCF 2022 Drives $32 Million Growth in Asia Content Market

The third edition of TCCF (Taiwan Creative Content Fest) took place from November 3 to 13, 2022, at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – A record-setting 60 thousand visits were recorded at the third edition of TCCF (Taiwan Creative Content Fest) , exceeding the previous year’s footfall by twofold. The organizer, TAICCA (Taiwan Creative Content Agency) attributes this increase, in part, to the extension of TCCF’s program from 5 to 11 days, and to the expanded pitching program with greater participation from international buyers. Nearly 100 events were held throughout the 11-day festival, including exhibitions and performances that opened to the public throughout, attracting bumper crowds.