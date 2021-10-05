Poly Appoints Eternal Asia as Distributor for South East Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 October 2021 – Eternal Asia has been appointed by Poly, leader in premium audio and video solutions, as a distributor in South East Asia. Eternal Asia will provide Poly’s full portfolio of consumer and business audio and video offerings to consumer retailers, ecommerce platforms, as well as value-added resellers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

“Delivering innovative and beautifully engineered audio and video experiences to our partners is key to addressing the insatiable demand from businesses and home users looking for the best user experience for their meetings, whether from the office, working from home, or anywhere in between,” said Charlie Harb, Director for Consumer eTail, APAC, Poly. “We look forward to working with Eternal Asia towards expanding our offering in South East Asia with a wider selection of platforms including eTail for consumers’ professional headsets, speakerphones, and video conferencing needs in this age of hybrid work.”

“We are very excited to work with Poly” said Asri Salleh, CEO Eternal Asia. We see a huge opportunity distributing for Poly across South East Asia, in the retail and online channels providing a solution that covers the hybrid workers and leisure demands from most consumers. The range offers a flexible yet diverse range of products that suit any use case in the market.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Eternal Asia is majority owned by Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management, which is listed on the stock exchange in Shenzhen. The distributor houses more than 500 employees across Asia with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Australia.

Eternal Asia has the qualities of communication, flexibility, a reliable history and agility as being the best possible fit for its business moving forward in South East Asia.

Eternal Asia prides themselves on being responsive to our customer’s requirements with quality products.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting — anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They’re pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you’ll do more than just show up, you’ll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

