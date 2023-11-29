First Page Digital and Choco Up Collaborate to Enhance E-Commerce Profitability

Smart “Grow With First Page, Fund With Choco Up” Model Offers E-Commerce Businesses in Singapore a Pathway to Potential Growth
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – In an innovative move designed to empower the e-commerce industry, First Page Digital, a front-running digital marketing agency, has joined forces with Choco Up, a leading funding platform, announcing their strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing e-commerce profitability. Capitalising on Singapore’s robust e-commerce market growth, projected by GlobalData to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2 percent through 2025 to a valuation of S$14.2 billion (US$10.7 billion), this partnership is set to seize and contribute to this significant market opportunity.