Ingel Soong Tuition Centre, Popular For H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition, Releases “The Ingelious Method” For Free

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2021 – Ingel Soong Tuition Centre, highly sought after for its unique pedagogy for H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition recently released The Ingelious Method for free. With the first batch of subject content released, students can now access these at any point in time without incurring any costs.





The Ingelious Method is a collection of short-cuts to resolve concepts that commonly result in frustration for students. They provide students with a refreshing perspective on solving hard-to-understand problems. The Ingelious Method provides a holistic overview of the content (“the big picture”) while drawing students’ attention to important tiny details that other students are commonly penalised for. It adopts a Pareto basis to help transform studying hours into effective ones, allowing students to now achieve more with less. Students will be taught how to solve questions using first principles and be able to adopt the basic underlying principles to solve a variety of questions, similar to what Elon Musk advocates. In the coming months, students can look forward to more popular topics being uploaded for all three subjects, such as gravitational field, organic chemistry, vectors.





Ingel Soong Tuition Centre is the only tuition centre to offer group tuition and one-to-one tuition for GCE O Level, Integrated Programme (IP), International Baccalaureate programme (IB), GCE A Level and tertiary diploma and degree level university and polytechnic tuition. Both online tuition and face-to-face tuition are available.





