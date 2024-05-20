When the Yangtze Meets the Hudson: Civilizations Prosper Harmoniously in Exchange
NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2024 – The Hudson River in the United States flows southward into the Atlantic Ocean, while China’s Yangtze River courses eastward into the Pacific Ocean. Despite their geographical separation, the flourishing Sino-U.S. trade and cultural exchanges have tightly connected these two rivers. On April 19, Nanjing, a significant city on the Yangtze River, brought the essence of Chinese culture to New York, a key city on the Hudson River during the United Nations Chinese Language Day event titled “A Journey of Creation, Connection and Harmony” at the UN headquarters in New York. This year marks the 15th UN Chinese Language Day, and the theme’s emphasis on “harmony” and “connection” conveys the essence of peace, amity, cooperation, and alignment.