Japan’s Ushio Reinetsu Rolls Out Infor ERP in Three Months to Drive Business Growth, Increase Operational Efficiency & Enhance Customer Experience

Market leader in aircon and refrigeration for maritime industry gears up for business expansion with Infor CloudSuite Industrial, targets growth in after-sales services through digitization strategy

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 9 November 2021 – Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Ushio Reinetsu Co., Ltd., a provider of air-conditioning and refrigeration systems for ships, has rolled out Infor CloudSuite Industrial to further enhance competitiveness not only in Japan but also in the global market. Infor channel partner Realsoft Inc. assisted with the implementation and operation, taking three months to deploy the solution which is expected to dramatically grow its after-sale services revenue pie in ship-repair handling. The solution will unify customer data and afford better business insights to ensure proactive support and increased customer satisfaction, attributes that are key to its data-driven management strategy.













Established in 1977, Ushio Reinetsu operates a global business focusing on the manufacture and sale of air conditioning, refrigeration systems and elevators for ships, holding the top market share in the industry in Japan. It continues to grow its business by leveraging technologies and knowledge acquired through the marine business and following the principle to “keep tackling techniques others cannot copy.”

Currently, the company is working to drive digital transformation (DX) so that it can move away from business processes that are reliant on people and achieve data-driven management instead. To achieve this, it had to build a platform for integrating information from the more than 500 Excel data files and individual software programs managed by its various departments.

Ushio Reinetsu chose Infor CloudSuite Industrial, which is used extensively in the discrete manufacturing industry, as its platform for driving DX. The deciding factors were not only centralization of information, but also because it can enhance the company’s manufacturing operations and detailed customer support through easy and flexible configurations and connectivity with other systems.

Since Go Live in June 2021, the system is being used in repair, customer and sales management, which are three processes underpinning the after-sales service business, with almost 100 repair jobs being digitized each day. Reducing the number of human-dependent processes and improving efficiency helped the company respond to inquiries faster. It was also able to actively make proposals based on customer information, which led to a dramatic increase of sales in its after-sales service business.

By 2023, Ushio Reinetsu plans to expand the use of Infor CloudSuite Industrial to also include production, purchasing, and inventory management, financial accounting, and even human resources, and to globally establish business based on centralized information across all departments.

“After-sales services is one of the pillars of our business that underpins our ability to respond to the needs of our customers to the maximum extent possible, so being agile and responsive to change is particularly important,” commented Masahiko Iizumi, Director in charge of DX, HR & GA, manufacturing and repair at Ushio Reinetsu Co., Ltd. “Using Infor’s ERP solution, we hope to drive digital transformation, starting from the after-sales service business, and enhance the value of our company so that we can contribute even more to the Imabari region, Japan and the world.”





About Ushio Reinetsu Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1977, Ushio Reinetsu is based in the maritime city of Imabari, Ehime. It operates a range of businesses focusing on design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of air conditioning, refrigeration systems and elevators for merchant ships, passenger ships and other offshore businesses, and small to large spot coolers for onshore applications. Having grown by meeting global demand in the marine sector, it holds the top market share in Japan for air conditioning, refrigeration units and elevators for ships. It continues to expand its areas of business by leveraging technologies and knowledge acquired through the marine business and following the principle to “keep tackling techniques others cannot copy.”





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com





