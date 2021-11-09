Okta and Okta (Auth0) Both Named as Leaders in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

Okta positioned highest in Ability to Execute

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2021 – Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, for both Okta and Auth0 (which Okta acquired in May 2021). This marks the fifth consecutive year in which Okta has been named Leader, and the first for Okta (Auth0). A complimentary version of the full report can be found here.





Gartner’s view of the market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the future needs of end users. The access management (AM) market is defined by customers’ needs to establish, enforce, and manage run-time access controls for internal and external types of identities, interacting with cloud, modern standards-based web and legacy web applications. The report evaluated 12 vendors on 15 criteria and placed both Okta and Okta (Auth0) in the Leaders Quadrant.





Okta and Auth0 together provide the breadth of modern Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions needed to seamlessly manage the digital complexities of security, agility, and user experience. The Okta Identity Cloud and the Auth0 Identity Platform deliver the identity solutions that are built for customer choice, connecting best-of-breed technology for seamless integration into any ecosystem; addressing compliance and regulatory requirements; and empowering users with secure and frictionless experiences. Any development style (no-code, low-code, to pro-code) and deployment choice (multi-tenant cloud or a dedicated tenant) is satisfied with the extensibility and breadth that Okta and Auth0 offer.

“This dual recognition from Gartner is an honor, and one that I believe is a testament to the individual leadership of our complementary platforms and the incredible value that we offer together,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder, Okta. “Companies that proactively build an identity-first architecture and prioritize identity as the foundation to all digital experiences will have the competitive edge. The breadth of technology across both Okta’s and Auth0’s platforms provide industry-leading execution and innovation for driving secure and seamless digital experiences.”

“Becoming part of Okta was a transformational milestone for both companies, as well as the identity industry as a whole,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder, Auth0. “We are just scratching the surface of the breadth of use cases we can solve together. We are grateful for the recognition of Okta (Auth0) as a Leader from Gartner. We will continue to innovate our modern identity platform to satisfy the many complex identity needs of our customers.”

Okta recently featured Auth0 and the future plans as a combined company at its annual Showcase event, which was held virtually on October 13. The rich content from the event, including commentary from both CEOs, customer interviews, and product demos can be seen here.

Additional detail on the overall Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation can be found respectively on the Auth0 blog and the Okta blog.

*Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Henrique Teixeira, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, November 1, 2021.





About Auth0

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. Auth0 is a highly customizable platform that is as simple as development teams want, and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation. For more information, visit https://auth0.com.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

