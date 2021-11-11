Meteorite Quantification Platform —— The Best Way to Manage Crypto Assets

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – On the evening of November 3, a private research and analysis meeting on “Crypto Asset Allocation” hosted by BAF Capita. This private meeting brought together a number of industry elites, who focused on the current crypto industry and discussed in depth how to better manage crypto assets. Aaron, the founder of Meteorite Quantitative, was invited to this conference as a key guest and brought a wonderful exchange.



According to Aaron, quantitative trading using computer technology to select a variety of “high probability” events that can bring excess returns from huge historical data to formulate strategies by writing software programs, monitoring market transactions in real time, and setting some conditions. When the market transactions meet these conditions, some operations are executed automatically, such as buying, selling, etc. This can greatly reduce the impact of investor sentiment fluctuations and avoid making irrational investment decisions when the market is extremely fanatic or pessimistic.



Blockchain has developed rapidly in the last two years, and countless legends have been born. In this mysterious world where new paths are constantly being broken, a brand new force is gradually being accepted and recognized by people. This is quantitative trading.



Nika, the CIO of Meteorite, said: “Meteorite is a decentralized quantitative platform that supports a variety of quantitative strategies for digital assets, simplifying the threshold for users to participate in quantitative investment. Meteorite combines traditional CeFi and innovative DeFi mechanisms, uses GameFi, NFT and token ecology to bring together quantitative blockchain strategists and strategic users, and executes decentralized governance in the form of DAO.”



“For quantitative trading, high-quality strategies are a top priority. However, along with the chaos on the platform, there is also the problem of strategists. ” Nika added.



Although some strategies offered by so-called strategists in the market promise high returns and low risks, they have some credit problems. For example, strategists and propagandists exaggerate or even falsify the effect of the strategy, and some strategies use future factors that are over-adjusted and do not match the real data. If there is a lack of long-term real data, the strategy may only fit the market in the short term. Before using the strategy, it is extremely difficult for users to perform risk assessment and risk control.



According to the whitepaper, the Meteorite platform pre-screens all strategies provided by strategists to verify the reliability of the strategy. Strategists must provide at least 18 months of historical data on the exchange. If the pre-screening is passed, a proposed listing strategy can be put to a vote.



Meteorite relies on solid strategic data and will build the first Big Data platform in quantitative trading in the future, contributing to the long-term development of the entire quantitative trading industry and promoting the industry. This is the mission of Meteorite.



At present, Meteorite platform has completed the institutional funding round, and the development of the global community such as Malaysia has begun to show a spark. Quantitative trading must be the most suitable way to manage encrypted assets in the future, and Meteorite Platform has taken on the important task of this era, trying to make quantitative trading accessible to more people in need.

