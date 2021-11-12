Funlah Launches Personalised Hand-Painted Balloon Service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 November 2021 – Funlah recently revealed its latest addition to its comprehensive balloon services by bringing in personalised hand-painted helium balloons. Customers can choose from a wide variety of colour choices and patterns to shape the balloons for the desired occasion.





The new hand-painted balloon service allows customers to add a touch of personalisation by choosing up to six colours for a unique, one-of-a-kind 28″ Jumbo

balloon for the appropriate occasion. Each coloured balloon comes with four tassels and helium inflation, while the selection of colours includes pastel violet, mint, sky blue, and so on. Customers may also opt for balloons with or without customised text to express a message to the receiver.





A fun maker specialising in creative and modern balloons, balloons delivery, and other party supplies, Funlah strives to reinvent party styling and decoration with its collection of signature balloons. The party shop provides balloons for various occasions, including balloons for birthday celebrations, graduations, weddings, hen/bachelor parties, as well as for all kinds of age groups, ranging from children to adults, and all ages in-between. Furthermore, Funlah offers generic balloons, as well as balloons based on a variety of themes such as animals, sports, and superheroes. Their collection even extends to balloons based on beloved properties such as Disney Princess, Cars, Pokemon, and Paw Patrol.





With a firm belief that balloons are more than just mere decorations, the fun maker dedicates itself to offering the broadest and most customisable array of balloons to choose from. But besides having a unique collection of balloons, Funlah recognises the importance of setting up a party conveniently, offering both island-wide and same-day delivery. With Funlah’s addition to their comprehensive services – personalised hand-painted balloons – individuals can make the gifting process extra significant.





For more info, do visit: https://funlah.com/collection/balloons/personalized-balloon/hand-painted-balloon/





