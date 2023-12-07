Madame Tussauds Singapore Launches First Dua Lipa Wax Figure In Asia
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Right on the heels of the launch of her much-awaited new single “Houdini”, the iconic wax attraction Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes Grammy Award-winning British pop star, Dua Lipa’s latest wax figure to its doors! Dua Lipa’s fifth wax figure is dressed in a blue iridescent ruffle top and holographic pants, which was inspired by her performance outfit worn during the UEFA Champion League Finals in 2018.