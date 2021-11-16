WIN NFT HORSE will officially launch close beta test on November 18th

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 November 2021 – According to the official Twitter account of WIN NFT HORSE，the Close Beta Test on Tron blockchain will officially start on 18 Nov 2021 and start on Binance smart Chain on Nov 26th.









The goal of the close beta test is to get as much feedback to improve the game function to present the best use experience for players.

This test allows memebers in WIN NFT HORSE community to experience gameplay, modes, features, and secondary market transactions first.

In order to encourage initial seed users, WIN NFT HORSE will provide numerous mystery boxes for this beta activity.

In the close beta phase, users can purchase mystery boxes at the lowest price on the official marketplace of WIN NFT HORSE. Offer is subject to availability. When the game goes live, this price will inevitably be adjusted, and users will no longer be able to buy the mystery boxs at the price of the close beta stage.

WIN NFT HORSE promises to enable users to benefit and be the first of its kind on the blockchain.

Participants who are lucky enough to receive the mystery box will be able to participate directly in the game’s beta. A mystery box represents a racehorse, and the test version of the racehorse will be used directly after the game is officially launched.

The launch of WIN NFT HORSE close beta test marks the full transition from beta to official release. Meanwhile, WIN NFT HORSE has always been committed to benefiting its users and establishing itself as the leading Gamefi product in the blockchain space.

Note：This test is a close beta test. All data in the game (except NFT horses) will be deleted after the game is officially launched.





About WIN NFT HORSE

WIN NFT HORSE is a “GameFi+NFT” horse racing game created by TRON in collaboration with APENFT and Winklink. It is a horse racing game based on the TRON blockchain that has redefined the horse racing industry. Anyone can enjoy the WIN NFT HORSE through fun gameplay, as well as earn token rewards for their contributions to the ecosystem.

