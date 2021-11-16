Lenovo Introduces New Mobile Workstations Featuring Innovation for Enhancing User Experience and Productivity

The Latest Generation of ThinkPad P1, P15, and P17 Empower Professionals To Work From Anywhere

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2021 – Lenovo today introduced the next generation of ThinkPad™ P1, ThinkPad P15, and ThinkPad P17 mobile workstations, designed for companies who need a smarter hybrid working environment that supports return-to-workplace and other post-pandemic strategies. The new mobile workstations sport the latest 11th generation Intel® Core™ and Xeon™ mobile CPUs, the latest NVIDIA® GPU architecture for supporting the latest NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, and additional support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. They are ISV-certified and meet MIL-spec standards1 for improved reliability.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 4: New Display, Improved Performance, Same Thin & Light Form Factor

The redesigned ThinkPad P1 gives professional users such as content creators, architects, product designers, and data scientists the power, premium design, and true mobility they seek. Thanks to its high performance, the versatile mobile workstation empowers professional users to remain productive at the workplace or on the go and can support increased workloads with its patent-pending thermal design. The thin and lightweight form factor is packed with premium features such as a larger 90WHr battery, a re-engineered keyboard design with a larger touchpad, a higher-resolution FHD camera for superior video conferencing, and a Dolby Atmos® Speaker System. The new 16-inch UHD+ display with narrow bezels, low-blue light technology, and 16:10 aspect ratio offers more screen real estate while maintaining its 15.6-inch footprint. For the first time, the new ThinkPad P1 can support up to NVIDIA RTX™ A5000-level GPUs or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. The enhancement allows content creators to configure the machine for their specific needs.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic accelerated a shift toward mobile workstations as most of the world quickly moved to remote working environments,” said Fan Ho, General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau, Lenovo. “With mobile workstations taking on all-new importance with our end users, we’ve greatly enhanced the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 to drive as much performance into the thin and light chassis as technically possible. No stone was left unturned when we rebuilt this chassis from the ground up – our customers spoke, and we listened.”

Akin Vong, a graphic design and animation creation teacher at HKDI and HKAPA and who created the 6-meter Leslie Cheung statue for an exhibition commemorating the actor’s 10th death anniversary, tested the ThinkPad P1 for several weeks. He said: “With better software support and compatibility, the PC is commonly used in the animation production industry. ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 provides higher computing and rendering capabilities for doing many things that I couldn’t before. For example, it improves higher graphic and animation production efficiency with faster previews of the 3D graphic. It also allowed us to create higher-quality panorama photos by stitching more HDR photos in RAW format together. I no longer have to trade-off mobility for computing power.”

ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 Gen 2: More Power for Expanded Possibilities

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 are for professional users who demand high-level performance. The two new highly-configurable and versatile mobile workstations cater to a wide range of professionals, from engineers and designers creating sophisticated renderings to developers working on compute-heavy virtual and mixed reality simulations. The ThinkPad P15 has a 15. 6 -inch UHD OLED display, while the ThinkPad P17 features a 17.3-inch color-calibrated display — the largest screen workspace available in a Lenovo mobile workstation. It allows users to view minute details in extreme clarity and seamlessly manage sophisticated workflows in a portable package.

All three ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations are NVIDIA Studio validated. It offers confidence to the creative community that these mobile stations can maintain the ISV certifications and support the Studio driver and verification process while handing mission-critical workflows.

The Future of Work

Workplace transformation is driving user demand for mobile and flexible solutions. The ability to work from anywhere while having access to applications and powerful computing resources is becoming crucial. With 83% of global IT decision-makers and management teams surveyed2 expecting post-pandemic work to be remote at least half the time, Lenovo’s latest mobile workstations offer the ideal setup for today’s and tomorrow’s hybrid working environment.

The ThinkPad P1 is currently available in Hong Kong from HKD19,699. Customers can choose the configuration that best fits their cost-performance needs. For more information, visit http://www.lenovo.com/workstations. Please visit: https://bit.ly/3wQ0Ap6to to download hi-res product shots.

LENOVO, THINKPAD, and THINKVISION are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. NVIDIA, RTX, and GeForce are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Dolby Atmos is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories. All other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others and are the property of their respective owners. ©2021, Lenovo Group Limited.

1 Lenovo uses the U.S. Department of Defense’s MIL-SPEC standards to test devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions to determine durability. Lenovo ThinkPad® devices are tested against 12 categories and 26 MIL-STD 810-H procedures to prove their toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810G testing, is not covered under Lenovo’s standard warranty.





2 Based on Lenovo’s Future of Work and Digital Transformation study in March 2021 of 8,533 global respondents.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.





#Lenovo