SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE., the large-scale Japanese sake activity, makes a triumphant return with an ultimate sake and seafood crossover experience!

In partnership with 60 Japanese restaurants and 40 Cantonese restaurants, SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. assembles 100 renowned eateries with 300+ curated menus of sake x seafood cuisines.

Review the designated dishes to win a mini bottle of sake and enter the lucky draw for a sake staycation and dinner at Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2021 – It’s been 3 years since JFOODO hosted the first large-scale Japanese sake activity SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. The activities this year spans the full months of September and November, all designed to promote the sake x seafood combo more comprehensively. 100 Chinese and Japanese restaurants have joined Ivan Sean, International Kikisake-shi (Sake Sommelier), to design around 300 unique Japanese sake and seafood pairings. To follow the staycation trend in Hong Kong, the “SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. Review Campaign” has been specially added. Participants may win prizes by visiting partner restaurants and reviewing SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. menus on OpenRice. Winners will enjoy Hong Kong’s first-ever sake staycation co-organised by Eaton HK, with a sake-themed dinner at one-Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen. Let the sake fever begin!









100 leading Chinese and Japanese Restaurants join forces to promote the heavenly match of sake and seafood

To prove sake not only is a perfect pairing with Japanese cuisine but also with Cantonese seafood cuisine, SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. has shifted the focus this year to Cantonese fares – around 60 of the 100 partner restaurants are Chinese diners; the remaining 40 are Japanese. This marks a historical high number of participating restaurants compared with the previous two years! Each partner restaurant will launch at least 3 seasonal seafood dishes, followed by a curated sake pairing by Sake Sommelier Ivan Sean. The total of around 300 sake x seafood combinations will allow more Hongkongers to have a taste of this match made in heaven.

Eaton HK and one-Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen x SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. launch exclusive staycation with sake-themed dinner

This year, SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. has partnered with Eaton HK and their one-Michelin-starred restaurant Yat Tung Heen. During the activity phase in September, foodies can enjoy an eight-course sake dinner at Yat Tung Heen, including five seafood dishes and four handpicked sake. Eaton HK even brought out Hong Kong’s first-ever sake-themed staycation, offering a creative twist on the recent trend. There will be two bottles of mini sake in the hotel room during the stay, along with two SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. special edition sake snifter glasses. An online “sake x seafood” tasting workshop will also be available, featuring insights of pairing and tasting methodologies from a Sake Sommelier. To complete the sake staycation experience, the eight-course sake dinner at Yat Tung Heen cannot be missed.

Write an OpenRice review on the spot to win a mini bottle of sake, and better still, a staycation and dining experience at a Michelin-starred restaurant

Given Hongkongers’ enthusiasm in sharing insights on food and restaurants, SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. will organise a “SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. Review Campaign”. From today until 31 December, participants can visit partner restaurants, order a dish from the SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. special menu, post a review with a photo about the dining experience on OpenRice, fill out the information required on the online registration form, then take part in the “SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. Review Campaign”. Winners will receive a “sake x seafood” themed package of one night’s staycation and dining experience from Eaton HK.

After enjoying SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. sake and seafood pairings from partner restaurants, participants who show restaurant staff the successfully uploaded review are eligible to receive a participation prize of a mini bottle of sake (random flavour) on the spot from the restaurant. Each partner restaurant has 5 prizes on a first-come-first-served basis while stock lasts.

For details of activities under SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE., please visit:

Official Website: https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/hongkong/cantonese/main.html

Official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/seafoodlovessake/

“SEAFOOD LOVES SAKE. Review Campaign” Website:

https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/hongkong/restaurant/en/review-campaign/index.html





#JFOODO